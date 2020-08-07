Feedback: Gloria Steinem and Eleanor Smeal fact check 'Mrs. America'

Thank you for the piece from Eleanor Smeal and Gloria Steinem [“What 'Mrs. America' Misrepresents,” July 30]. I think that it should have been on the front page.

To realize that the ERA was not passed due to corporate America’s need for profits at the expense of women workers makes me sick.

I wonder if Phyllis Schlafly knew how she was being used.

Barbara Merkle



Pasadena





In the first episode of the series "Mrs. America" Phyllis Schlafly says that “women are already protected from discrimination in the Constitution by the equal protection clause under the 14th Amendment.” The nine-part series never corrects that.

Erika Sukstorf



Pasadena





As a journalist and a writer, and living through the Women’s Movement during the '70s, I was immediately drawn to the story line of “Mrs. America.”

What a stunning performance by Cate Blanchett as Phyllis Schlafly, and the supporting cast. The producers did an outstanding job of showing the context of the fight and the feelings of the women within the two opposing groups.

￼I believe what “Mrs. America’s” creators had in mind was to reach back into their mothers’ generation to show current women’s activists, especially those in the #MeToo movement, that they weren’t the first to protest the inequity of women.

I suggest that Steinem and Smeal partner up to produce their own educational documentary showing how the insurance industry held back the ERA from passing.￼￼￼￼

Marilyn Feldman Gardner



Dana Point





It’s good that Smeal and Steinem are still working to bring about “the equality of girls and women, boys and men” within our Constitution. But it’s unfortunate that in doing so they chose to tear down a TV series that aimed to portray that movement.

“Mrs. America” is a wonderfully rich dramatization. It is a TV show, not a textbook, and may necessarily have left out some aspects of that struggle. Still, it is a fascinating show to watch and an engaging education for a new generation of women.

Len Gardner



Dana Point





Thank you for including the timely article by two tireless activist icons of the women’s movement — really a movement for all.

But I was upset and saddened to see article about J.J. Abrams' daughter above the fold on Calendar’s front page.

What a bummer. A vanity article about influential filmmaker’s daughter seemed more relevant and important than article by Steinem and Smeal.

Barbara Feuer



Santa Monica











Changing a city's icons

Regarding Christopher Knight’s column [“Take Ax to City's Old Logo,” July 30]: Certainly a lynching tree seems an inappropriate way to celebrate a town’s “Wild West” past.

But what really sticks out to me is the large image on the foreground of the logo. The Gold Rush is part and parcel of the development of the 31st state in the Union. Every kid in California knows that.

It’s also what directly and intentionally led to the removal and murder of 80% of the Native American population of California. In just one decade, 150,000 indigenous inhabitants were reduced to 30,000.

I have nothing against the 49ers Football Team, but its celebration of a group of people whose ambition came at the expense of the homes, lives and humanity of the men, women and children already on the land seems not just incredibly insensitive, but also one of the great whitewashes of history.

Monica Towers



Westchester





Emmy nominations: The usual suspects

Regarding "Real Progress" [July 29] by Ryan Faughnder: The same old Emmy nominations again and again.

With the exception of “Schitt’s Creek” and “What We Do in the Shadows,” it looks like another bore.

What about the fantastic Netflix series “Dark”? Yes, it’s in German, but so what? Let’s have international diversity as well.

Martin Towery



Cypress





Finding meaning in music

Mark Swed’s series “How to Listen” has been moving and inspiring.

Swed’s exploration of some of the world’s important works opens up our perceptions and allows us to enter the soul of not only the music, but the times. I find it remarkable that he has been able, in words, to take us on that journey. His writing has been exceptional.

Thank you for making my listening more meaningful.

Nita Heimbaugh



Santa Monica





Thank you for Mark Swed

He is a treasure.

Marylin Kattan



Irvine





The Donald Trump origin story

I just read Kurt Andersen’s magnificent review “Empathy for the Donald” [July 15] of Mary Trump’s book. Everything Mary describes of this dysfunctional family and Trump, educated by his mobster father, is exactly what we came to see in horror with him in the White House.

