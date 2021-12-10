It's Feed N.L. Day! Here's how you can help food banks this holiday season

(CBC CMBR - image credit)

CBC CMBR

Friday is Feed N.L. Day! It's a day to raise money for food banks across Newfoundland and Labrador — organizations that say they need people's help more than ever this year.

This year, CBC N.L. is again partnering with the Community Food Sharing Association, an organization that distributes to food banks across Newfoundland and Labrador year-round to help keep pantries stocked. Last year's campaign raised almost $194,000 for food banks across the province.

"We are like the food bank's food bank," Wanda Hillier, board chair with the association said Thursday.

The annual Make the Season Kind campaign will be virtual again this year. The public can support the Community Food Sharing Association by making a donation online: visit: www.cbc.ca/bekind.

Hillier said demand has gone up across the board at the province's food banks, including from people availing of the service for the first time.

"I think what's happening now, dare I say post-COVID...what we got is a lot of things happening with food insecurity, food pricing," she said.

"You've got a group of people who have never been in the position before, and are now seeking options for their food and their own food security."

Mark Cumby, CBC

Feed N.L. Day has evolved over the years, transitioning from a staple turkey drive to a campaign centred on donations. Hillier said donations can go a long way to helping people this holiday season.

"We have extreme amounts of purchasing power when buying in bulk … so that is why and how those donations go as far as they do. Now, in terms of the donation aspect, these funds can go directly to food banks in an instant," she said.

"The impact is so profound. It creates not only resources in terms of tangibles, like food and money, It's awareness.… You can't put a price on it, to be honest."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador