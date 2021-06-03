Feed Mixer Market to Reach USD 890.5 Million in 2028; Increasing Adoption of Premixes in Feeds in India to Accelerate Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

A list of prominent feed mixer providers operating in the global market: Supreme International Limited (Alberta, Canada), NDEco (Hi-Tec Group company) (Manitoba, Canada), KUHN NORTH AMERICA, INC. (Wisconsin, U.S.), Trioliet B.V. (Oldenzaal, The Netherlands), Grupo Tatoma (Monzón, Spain), SILOKING Mayer Maschinenbau GmbH (Tittmoning, Germany), Groupe Anderson (Quebec, Canada), Seko Industries Srl (Padua, Italy), Faresin Industries Spa (Veneto, Italy), Lachish Industries Ltd. (Sderot, Israel)

Pune, India, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global feed mixer market is set to gain momentum from the increasing competition among manufacturers in terms of the launch of innovative after sales services, automated feeding systems, and precision feed measurement. For instance, in October 2020, Trioliet unveiled its new self-propelled feed mixer called Triotrac M. It has a cutting-loading system and a vertical auger with a loading rotor to put the feed into the mixing tub. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Feed Mixer Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size is projected to grow from USD 698.6 million in 2021 to USD 890.5 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. It stood at USD 678.6 million in 2020.

Initiatives to Restart Animal Feed Production will Aid Growth amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a moderate change in the market. As per the multiple secondary sources, countries, such as Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam have reported a decline of around 5% in terms of the demand for animal feed. In China and India, partial lockdown has disrupted supply chains and halted manufacturing activities. Hence, regulatory bodies are trying to prevent the economy from collapsing by restarting production activities, especially in the animal feed industry.

Segments-

Self-propelled Segment to Dominate Fueled by Ability to Provide High Economic Benefits

Based on the portability, the market is divided into self-propelled, pull, and stationary feed mixers. Amongst these, the self-propelled segment is expected to dominate in the upcoming years because of its ability to provide high nutritional and economic benefits in feed factories and farms. The stationary segment, on the other hand, generated 31.2% in terms of the feed mixer market share in 2020.

Report Coverage-

Our skilled analysts have presented an accurate picture of the global market by summation and study of data from various crucial sources. They have also included multiple facets of the industry with the main focus on determining the significant market influencers. Thus, the data is reliable and comprehensive. It was gathered by conducting extensive primary and secondary research.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for Fluffy and Palatable Ration to Spur Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Healthy livestock plays an essential role when it comes to achieving high quality feed for animals. Hence, the output capacity of these mixers has to be increased. Also, the demand for palatable or fluffy rations is surging rapidly, which, in turn, is increasing the need for these mixers in feeding factories. Numerous companies are also coming up with novel feed to provide nutrition to animals. These factors are anticipated to propel the feed mixer market growth in the near future. However, the usage of feeding mixers requires large & medium farm lands and factories with high roof spaces. Unavailability of the same may restrict growth.

Regional Insights-

Increasing Animal Population to Help North America Dominate in Near Future

Geographically, North America procured USD 248.2 million in terms of revenue in 2020. It is expected to remain in the leading position throughout the forecast period. The surging animal population and health expenditure in livestock would contribute to this growth. Besides, in Asia Pacific, the rising usage of premixes in feeds and increasing popularity of homogeneous feed material would boost growth. India is likely to showcase immense growth backed by the rising interest of companies to invest in feed mixers.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Introducing Novel Machinery to Gain a Competitive Edge

The global Feed Mixer Market houses a large number of enterprises that are majorly focusing on unveiling state-of-the-art products to help farmers with their feed mixing process. Some of the others are also joining hands with local companies to gain a competitive edge. Below are the two latest industry developments:

October 2018: Kuhn introduced its new Flexilift conveyor for its Profile mixer wagons. It wants to make the distribution of feed easier in buildings with limited spaces. The cradle-shaped, reversible conveyor can be offset by a telescoping mechanism.

A list of prominent feed mixer providers operating in the global market:

Supreme International Limited (Alberta, Canada)

NDEco (Hi-Tec Group company) (Manitoba, Canada)

KUHN NORTH AMERICA, INC. (Wisconsin, U.S.)

Trioliet B.V. (Oldenzaal, The Netherlands)

Grupo Tatoma (Monzón, Spain)

SILOKING Mayer Maschinenbau GmbH (Tittmoning, Germany)

Groupe Anderson (Quebec, Canada)

Seko Industries Srl (Padua, Italy)

Faresin Industries Spa (Veneto, Italy)

Lachish Industries Ltd. (Sderot, Israel)

Schuler Manufacturing (Sandhills Global, Inc.) (Nebraska, U.S.)

DeLaval (Tetra Laval International S.A.) (Tumba, Sweden)

ZAGO Srl (Padova, Italy)

HIMEL Maschinen GmbH & Co. KG (Melchingen, Germany)

Pellon Group OY (Ylihärmä, Finland)

JAYLOR INTERNATIONAL (Ontario, Canada)

