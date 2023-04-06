Feed Acidulants Market by Type, Animal Type, Compound, Form and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

ReportLinker

The feed acidulants market in Europe has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, due to several factors.One of the main drivers of this growth has been the antibiotic ban by the European Union, which has led to an increased demand for alternative methods of promoting animal health and growth.

As a result, many farmers and producers have turned to feed acidulants as a natural and effective way to support the digestive health of their animals.Additionally, the rising concerns over food safety and the increasing demand for meat and dairy products in the region have also contributed to the growth of this market.



With the increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly agriculture, the use of feed acidulants is expected to continue to rise in the coming years, making it a promising market for businesses in Europe.



Swine by animal type has shown significant growth in the feed acidulants market.



The feed acidulants market for swine has been growing steadily in recent years.One of the main factors contributing to this growth is the increasing consumption of pork products worldwide, which has led to a rise in demand for high-quality feed additives that can enhance the health and productivity of swine.



Additionally, the prevalence of various diseases that affect swine, such as porcine epidemic diarrhea (PED) and African swine fever (ASF), has increased the need for effective prevention and treatment options. Feed acidulants are a promising solution for these challenges, as they can improve the gut health of swine, enhance their immune system, and reduce the risk of infection.



Moreover, with the growing awareness of the environmental impact of animal agriculture, feed acidulants that improve feed conversion and reduce the environmental footprint of swine farming are becoming increasingly popular among farmers and producers. Overall, the increasing demand for safe, efficient, and sustainable swine production is expected to continue to drive the growth of the feed acidulants market for swine in the coming years.



Blended Compounds are creating opportunities in the feed acidulants market in the South American region.

The feed acidulants market for blended compounds in South America is growing rapidly, driven by several factors.One of the main drivers of this growth is the increasing demand for cost-effective and efficient feed additives among livestock producers in the region.



Feed acidulants that are blended with other compounds, such as probiotics, prebiotics, and enzymes, are gaining popularity due to their multi-benefit effects on animal health, growth, and performance.These blended compounds can improve nutrient digestibility, enhance gut health, boost the immune system, and reduce the risk of diseases in livestock, leading to higher productivity and profitability for farmers.



Additionally, the rising concerns over the environmental impact of animal agriculture and the need for sustainable farming practices are driving the adoption of feed acidulants that improve feed efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. With the growing demand for safe, healthy, and sustainable animal products in South America, the feed acidulants market for blended compounds is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.



Research Coverage:

The report segments the feed acidulants market on the basis of type, form, compound, function, animal type, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the global feed acidulants market.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the feed acidulants market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the feed acidulants market is flourishing



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (High threat of disease in livestock, Increasing consumption of meat and dairy products, Ban on antibiotics in the US and the European Union, Growing government aids or funds promoting feed industry wellness), restraints (Rising prices of feed acidulants), opportunities (Encapsulation processes used for feed acidulants), and challenges (Maintaining efficacy of feed acidulants) influencing the growth of the feed acidulants market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the feed acidulants market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the feed acidulants market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the feed acidulants market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like BASF SE (Germany), Yara (Norway), Kemin Industries Inc. (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), and DSM (Netherlands), among others in the feed acidulants market

