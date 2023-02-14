Fed's Williams says recent data supports case for more rate rises

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said Tuesday that recent data keeps alive the case for more interest rate increases.

Speaking at an event in New York, Williams said consumer price data released earlier Tuesday showed some moderation in overall inflation, coupled with ongoing underlying upward pressures. That, together with other strong data "confirms we need ongoing increases in the funds rate" to restore balance in the economy, he said. (Reporting by Michael S. Derby; editing by Jonathan Oatis)