Fed's Williams: An 'open question' whether Fed will need to hike again

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Thursday that it's an "open question" whether monetary policy is restrictive enough to bring the economy back into balance.

Williams declined to say whether the Fed should raise rates again. "We’ve got policy in a good place, but we’re going to need to continue to be data dependent,” he said, noting that there is more data to be released before the Fed meets later this month.

Williams made his comments in an interview with Bloomberg. He is among the last central bank officials scheduled to speak before the central bank goes into its customary quiet period ahead of a rate-setting policy meeting. The Fed is to meet on Sept. 19-20. (Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Leslie Adler)