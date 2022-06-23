Feds Search Home Of Ex-Trump Official Jeffrey Clark: Reports

Jeffrey Clark served as assistant attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division. (Photo: via Associated Press)

Federal investigators searched the home of former Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Clark’s Virginia home was searched in connection to the DOJ’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A motive for the search was not immediately known. It was also unclear which federal agencies conducted the investigation. A neighbor who claimed to have witnessed some of the law enforcement activity told ABC News that it appeared FBI agents were involved.

Clark aligned himself with Donald Trump after the former president lost his re-election campaign. Clark later refused to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. In December, the committee voted to hold Clark criminally accountable for his failure to cooperate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

