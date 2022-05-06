Feds Put Out New Pics of Prison Guard and Escaped Inmate

U.S. Marshals

As the manhunt for escaped murder suspect Casey White and prison guard Vicky White stretches into a second week, federal officials have released new photos that could be used to identify them.

One set of pictures shows what Vicky White, 56, who was the deputy director of the Lauderdale County, Alabama, jail, might look like if she died her blond locks or wore a dark wig.

The other set contains photos of the tattoos all over the body of Casey White, 38, who was serving a 75-year sentence for a violent crime spree and awaiting trial after confessing to a 2015 murder.

The hulking escapee’s body art includes some tats linked to the white supremacist prison gang Southern Brotherhood, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

U.S. Marshals

The Whites, who are not related, had developed a “special relationship” before she signed him out of lockup a week ago under the guise of taking him to a court appointment that actually did not exist.

Authorities say they two had unusual contact since 2020 that included her giving him extra food and privileges and the two of them talking on the phone while he was at another facility.

She recently sold her house and bought a 2007 orange or copper-colored Ford Edge that they could still be traveling in, the Marshals Service said.

U.S. Marshals

Casey White, who stands 6-foot-9 to Vicky’s 5-foot-5, is considered extremely dangerous.

“Investigators have learned that during pre-sentence reporting in 2015 he made threats against his ex-girlfriend and her sister, warning that if he ever got out, he would kill them and that he wanted police to kill him,” the agency said.

