Bearskin Lake chief says community near 'breaking point,' needs urgent federal help

·4 min read

OTTAWA — The chief of Bearskin Lake says the remote northern Ontario community is "almost at a breaking point" after half of its population tested positive for COVID-19, as he renewed his call for immediate federal help.

Chief Lefty Kamenawatamin joined other Indigenous leaders at a news conference Friday to ask ministers to send urgent aid including staff to distribute essential supplies such as food, water and wood for stoves to keep residents warm in freezing temperatures.

"We need the help now and boots on the ground," he said.

The First Nation is in a state of emergency as COVID-19 has infected 201 of its 400 residents, including elders and a nine-month-old baby. The outbreak has meant that a large proportion of the community is isolating.

There are now only around 30 front-line workers in the community able to deliver essential supplies to people forced to isolate because they or family members have tested positive, Kamenawatamin said.

Around 80 per cent of the population is vaccinated, but it is short of testing kits, places to self-isolate and other crucial resources, the chief said.

A spokesman for Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu said a request for military aid was received via the province of Ontario on Thursday night, which the federal government was now urgently considering.

"The federal government is working as quickly as it can to act on a request for military assistance," said Andrew MacKendrick.

He said that in the past, the Canadian Rangers, a military reserve with a presence in remote and northern areas, has helped many First Nations communities and could be "one of the resources that could be available here."

Charles Fox, former grand chief of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation and Bearskin Lake resident, warned that COVID-19 is now spreading to other neighbouring First Nations communities.

Fox was sharply critical of what he called a "dismissive attitude" by federal ministers.

"Because we are a remote First Nations people don't give a damn," he said. "Truth and reconciliation — where is it?"

Fox said that if the scale of the outbreak had been in Toronto there would have been a national outcry.

He indicated that $1.1 million in funding had been made available by the federal government but this would only cover the cost of charter planes to the remote fly-in community.

Frank McKay, chairman of the Windigo First Nations Council, a coalition of chiefs representing several communities including Bearskin Lake, said the community's doctor had predicted that COVID-19 cases would continue to rise.

He said the struggling community was now in need of urgent mental-health support to help them cope with the unprecedented crisis.

McKay criticized the government for taking too long to respond, adding that, as Canadian citizens, people from Indigenous communities deserved "the same rights as all Canadians."

"We, as remote First Nations, are beggars in our own land," he said.

NDP MP Charlie Angus, who convened the news conference, said it "should not be that hard for the federal government to send in help."

“People in Bearskin Lake are completely overwhelmed in trying to get essentials like wood for heating homes and groceries to people who are isolating,” Angus said.

“They are in desperate need of help so that they can get through these next few days and weeks. The Liberal government needs to stop dragging their feet and help this community urgently.”

Grand Chief Derek Fox of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation said Bearskin Lake had received offers of help, including from other Indigenous groups and doctors. But federal help was needed and they should "cut the red tape" and respond, he said.

Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare praised Kamenawatamin for his leadership during the COVID-19 outbreak and urged the government to immediately deploy the Canadian Armed Forces to help the struggling community.

He said Armed Forces should remain on "standby" to help other First Nations communities in coming weeks and months.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said at a news conference in Ottawa earlier Friday that the government will do whatever it can to support Indigenous communities, such as Bearskin Lake, facing COVID-19 crises.

LeBlanc said fellow ministers are in frequent contact with their provincial counterparts to co-ordinate aid.

Nicolas Moquin, a spokesman for Indigenous Services Canada, said it was working closely with Bearskin Lake First Nation leadership and other local bodies to support the community.

The department said it had deployed a rapid response team to help, including three registered nurses, and a paramedic. Three nurses from other First Nations were also there, as well as three people to help community members chop wood for fuel, it added.

Indigenous Services Canada said that in December the government approved funding for isolation supplies and $1.12 million in additional funding for community needs.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Hajdu is in daily contact with leaders of Indigenous communities to make sure they have enough rapid tests, tracing support and vaccines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2022.

Marie Woolf, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Teachers’ union calls on Government to address ethnicity pay gap

    The NAHT said teachers of black, Asian or minority ethnic background risked facing a ‘double hit’.

  • Are You Kidding Me? Baby Goats Say No to South Maine Snow

    A trio of baby goats expressed little interest as they stepped into snowy weather in south Maine on Friday, January 7, quickly turning back to the warmth of their barn after just a few seconds in the chilly outdoors.Earlier that morning, snow was falling at a rate of up to an inch per hour along Maine’s coast, the National Weather Service said.Megan Norwood, the owner of Marbell Acres hobby farm in Woolwich, near the coast, said the baby goats – named Griswold, Chicory, and Mistletoe – were born less than three weeks earlier on December 19.“Everyone ran out for breakfast this morning…except for Thistle’s triplets…they turned around real quick,” Norwood wrote as she posted the video on Facebook.Their mother, Thistle, had bolted out of the barn ahead of them, Norwood told Storyful. “They were wondering why she led them astray in the snow,” she joked.By 4.30 pm, between 3 and 4 inches of snow had been reported near Woolwich. Credit: Megan Norwood via Storyful

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Maple Leafs down undermanned Oilers 4-2 to send Edmonton to its 11th loss in 13 games

    TORONTO — Ilya Mikheyev and the Toronto Maple Leafs added to the Edmonton Oilers' misery Wednesday night. Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as Toronto defeated the undermanned Oilers 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. It marked the eighth straight game the Leafs have scored with the man advantage and the fifth consecutive contest Edmonton has allowed a power-play goal. Mikheyev ripped his third goal of the season — and third in the last two games since returning from wrist surgery Dec. 14 — pas

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Vancouver Canucks winger Alex Chiasson tests positive for COVID-19

    VANCOUVER — Alex Chiasson is the latest Vancouver Canucks player to test positive for COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Boudreau says the 31-year-old right-winger was held out of practice Thursday due to the test result, but he has not been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Five other Canucks players are currently on the COVID list, including forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe (Dec. 29), Justin Dowling (Dec. 30), Jason Dickinson (Jan. 1) and Elias Pettersson (Jan. 5). Boudreau says he's

  • Labbe to carry Canada colours alone at FIFA awards as Priestman, Sinclair miss out

    Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe will carry Canada's colours alone at the FIFA awards later this month in Zurich. Captain Christine Sinclair and coach Bev Priestman were nominated for The Best FIFA Women’s Player and Coach, respectively, but were both left off the final list of three despite Canada's Olympic triumph in Tokyo. Spain's Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas (both Barcelona) and Australia's Sam Kerr (Chelsea) are the final three nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Player. The three nominees

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Bob Bradley brings experience, enthusiasm and hope to Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Bob Bradley wasted little time putting down roots after being named Toronto FC's head coach and sporting director. Officially hired Nov. 24, Bradley and Lindsay — his wife of 35 years — took possession of their new Toronto digs in mid-December. Toronto marks the sixth MLS stop, as an assistant or head coach, for the 63-year-old Bradley, who has also coached club teams in Norway (Stabaek), France (Le Havre) and Wales (Swansea City) as well as the U.S. and Egyptian national squads. When

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — For Fred VanVleet, getting the band back together suited the Toronto Raptors guard just fine. VanVleet scored a season-high 35 points in the Raptors' 120-105 win against the depleted New York Knicks on Sunday, a game that saw all the significant Raptors healthy and playing together for the first time in the 2021-22 campaign. The Raptors began the season shorthanded because Pascal Siakam missed the first 10 games as he recovered from off-season shoulder surgery. Then a hip injury took d

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Quick whistle helps 49ers beat Texans, close in on playoffs

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A quick whistle saved San Francisco linebacker Marcell Harris from a colossal mistake and helped deliver the 49ers a key win in their playoff hunt. Harris appeared to fumble away an interception in the third quarter against the Houston Texans only to get bailed out when the officials ruled his forward progress was stopped. The Niners (9-7) then responded with a touchdown drive to take the lead for good and move them a step closer to a playoff berth with the 23-7 win Su

  • The best male and females footballers in 2021

    Find out the top 3 male and female football players for 2021 according to the Guardian survey.

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 5 fun facts about FC Bayern Munich

    Are you a fan of Bayern Munich? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Rangnick loses for first time after Wolves beat United 1-0

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ralf Rangnick fell to his first loss as Manchester United manager after Joao Moutinho’s 82nd-minute strike earned Wolverhampton a 1-0 win in the English Premier League on Monday and a first victory at Old Trafford since 1980. Outplayed for much of the game, United’s players looked like they would survive for a point until Moutinho met a defensive headed clearance by controlling the ball at the edge of the area and driving in a volley that rolled just inside the post. T

  • Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez a winner in her opening match of 2022

    ADELAIDE, Australia — Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez kicked off her 2022 season with a win on Monday, defeating Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 in first-round action at the Adelaide International. Fernandez converted 86 per cent of her first-serve points and had four aces in the victory. The 19-year old from Laval, Que., did not face break point, and broke Alexandrova twice on eight chances. Fernandez, the world No. 24, will next face the winner of a match between fifth seed Iga S