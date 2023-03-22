Feds plan $74M in revitalization of Trent-Severn Waterway

The Kirkfield Lift Lock, along the Trent-Severn Waterway, is the closest structure to Peterborough getting a facelift as part of a $74 million, three-year project to improve infrastructure along the waterway announced Wednesday by the federal government.

The Kirkfield Lift Lock, Lock 36 on the waterway, was temporarily closed last September due to mechanical issues. A $7.2-million repair aimed at getting the lock ready for the 2023 navigational season was launched in January.

The Peterborough Lift Lock, Trent-Severn Waterway’s Lock 21, is not among the list of six revitalization projects announced Wednesday, nor is Parks Canada’s shelved plan to rebuilt the aging dam at Burleigh Falls.

Also absent from Wednesday’s announcement was any word on plans for the reopening of the Peterborough Lift Lock Visitor Centre, which has been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

In recent years, the federal government has made it a priority to conserve and upgrade key spots along the waterway — Canada’s largest and one of its most visited national historic sites, attracting more than one million canal-goers every year.

Projects recently completed in the Peterborough area include replacements of the Scotts Mills Dam at Lock 19 with a new pedestrian walkway, the Warsaw Road swing bridge, the Otonabee Dam at Lock 23 and the Douro Dam at Lock 24, along with reconstruction of the earthen dams above the Peterborough Lift Lock.

Overseen by Parks Canada, the Trent-Severn Waterway spans 386 kilometres, stretching between Trenton on the Bay of Quinte to Port Severn on Georgian Bay.

“The network of protected areas administered by Parks Canada is a gateway to nature, history, and 450 000 square kilometres of stories from coast to coast to coast,” states a press release issued by Parks Canada on Wednesday.

“Investing in these locations helps support the protection of natural heritage and our rich history, increases climate resiliency and creates jobs in local communities, while providing visitors with high-quality, safe and meaningful experiences across the country.”

The infrastructure improvements will boost the Trent-Severn Waterway’s capacity to temper flood risks, safeguard the region’s heritage — while helping to further put the canal on the map for visitors and tourists as a top-tier, world-class destination stop, according to Parks Canada.

The projects will increase the overall lifespan and function of the rejuvenated waterway structures for decades — all the while strengthening the economy of local communities along the sprawling canal, according to Parks Canada.

Along with the Kirkfield Lift Lock revitalization, Parks Canada also plans to carry out the recapitalization of the walls, tunnels and valves at Lock 42 – Couchiching; the recapitalization of the Little Chute Dam G near Port Severn; the replacement of the Whites Portage Dam on Six Mile Lake; another recapitalization, this time of the valve tunnels at Healey Falls Locks 16 and 17 near Campbellford; and building an access road from White’s Falls Road to the Pretty Channel Dam.

Officials with Parks Canada, the Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and the Trent-Severn Waterway could not be reached for comment by press time Wednesday afternoon.

“The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring the sustainability of Parks Canada assets. These national heritage places provide cultural, environmental and economic vitality for Canadians,” Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault stated.

“Parks Canada’s robust dam and lock improvements along the iconic Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site will ensure critical flood mitigation for regional communities and provide for safe navigational experiences for Canadians to connect with nature.

“From First Nations to fur traders to lumber barons and steamship traffic, the Waterway has linked communities across Ontario for over a hundred years. Investments in the Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site’s infrastructure are essential for public safety, preserving natural and cultural heritage, ensuring environmental protection and conservation, and providing benefits for visitors, local communities and the nation’s tourism industry.”

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner