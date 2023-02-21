Feds Order Norfolk Southern to Pay Up for Toxic Train ‘Mess’

Josh Fiallo
·3 min read
Alan Freed/Reuters
Alan Freed/Reuters

Federal officials announced Tuesday that Norfolk Southern—whose train derailed this month in Ohio while carrying toxic materials—will be forced to foot the bill for the entirety of the catastrophe’s cleanup.

It’s an expensive blow to Norfolk Southern, which already faces a growing number of lawsuits from residents of East Palestine, Ohio, where the fiery crash occurred on Feb. 2 and contamination fears remain.

The administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency, Michael Regan, said Tuesday that the feds are ordering Norfolk Southern to pony up for all cleanup operations that have already been carried out by the government, and that the rail company must facilitate the remainder of the site’s cleanup.

“Let me be clear: Norfolk Southern will pay for cleaning up the mess they created and for the trauma they’ve inflicted on this community,” he said at a press conference Tuesday. “In no way shape or form will Norfolk Southern get off the hook for the mess they created.”

If Norfolk Southern fails in any aspect of cleanup, Regan says it’ll be forced to pay three times whatever it costs a governmental agency—or contractor—to do the job.

Regan spoke from East Palestine, a town of 5,000 on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, along with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“It was my view that Norfolk Southern wasn’t going to do this out of the goodness in their heart,” Shapiro said. “There is no goodness in their heart.”

Shapiro said Norfolk Southern “failed’ in its management of the crisis, adding that he’d made a criminal referral for an investigation into the company. He suggested the probe would explore whether the Norfolk Southern was negligent in how it transported toxic materials, how it reported its cargo, and its response after the derailment.

Regan specified that Norfolk Southern will have to identify and clean up contaminated soil and water, reimburse the EPA for cleaning services offered to residents and businesses, and pay for the future work done by the EPA.

The feds also ordered Norfolk Southern to participate in any public meetings the EPA asks them to join—something the rail company was skittish about doing on their own, skipping a town hall with residents last week.

Fears about contamination in East Palestine have been rampant since the derailment sent plumes of smoke over the city for days.

In an effort to quell residents’ fears, DeWine and Regan toured homes in East Palestine on Tuesday and drank tap water from them. Local authorities have insisted the city’s water supply is safe, but have told those who rely on wells—both in East Palestine and in nearby communities—to continue using bottled water for now.

Much remains unknown about what the derailment means for the health of East Palestine residents, some of whom have complained about burning skin and migraines. DeWine suggested Tuesday that he’d push for Norfolk Southern to pay any medical costs for those impacted by the derailment.

A health clinic opened Tuesday at a church in East Palestine to help those who believe they were exposed to toxins. Authorities said the clinic will admit Pennsylvania residents concerned about contamination as well.

"The headaches when you’re home are pretty much nonstop,” Kelly Izotic, who lives by the derailment site, told WGAL. “They’re awful. Also, if you’re outside for more than 15, 20 minutes to start feeling the congestion, heaviness in your chest. I take showers; we have well water. My skin burns. It’s really devastating.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Florida's Great Displacement has already begun

    Florida is the canary in the coal mine of climate change. Long-time residents are already fleeing, and it's a scary omen for the rest of the US.

  • 1,000-pound fireball explodes 21 miles above the Earth. A piece was found in Texas

    The fireball coincided with a loud, startling boom heard across a large swath of Texas.

  • 85-year-old Florida woman dead after alligator attacks while she walked her dog

    An 85-year-old woman died following an alligator bite, when the gator grabbed her while she was walking her dog Monday, wildlife officials said.

  • A 4-foot-long alligator that was pulled from a lake in Brooklyn's Prospect Park may have been an unwanted pet, officials say

    The alligator was spotted floating in Brooklyn's Prospect Park Lake in New York City on Sunday morning.

  • Alligator kills 85-year-old woman in Florida

    The woman was walking her dog when the alligator lunged at her and dragged her under water.

  • Venice waterways dry up as Italy braces for another year of severe drought

    The Alps have received less than half their normal amount of snowfall, while water levels on Lake Garda in northern Italy have fallen to record lows, making it possible to walk to the lake's small island of San Biagio via an exposed pathway. Meanwhile in Venice on the northeast coast, a city usually more concerned with flooding, unusually low tides are making it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to navigate some of the famous canals.

  • Heavy overnight snowfall blankets Calgary

    Calgary drivers had a slippery Tuesday morning commute after the city, along with much of southern Alberta, was hit with a major snowfall overnight. Southern sections of Calgary recieved upwards of 30 centimetres of snow and smaller totals were observed in the north, according to Environment Canada. "Snow will taper off from north to south today," the agency said on its website. Calgary Transit tweeted Tuesday morning that CTrains were running about 10 minutes behind schedule because of the snow

  • Treacherous travel in Alberta as snowstorm intensifies, cold will follow

    An extended period of frigid Arctic air will soon spill over the Prairies, following a blast of heavy snow in Alberta that led to hazardous travel to start the week.

  • Claims of 'unusually large shark fin' off Cornwall coast rubbished by expert

    Concern has spread on social media over the sighting, but an expert tells Yahoo News UK it isn't what people think.

  • Florida divers who freed sharks, destroyed fisherman's gear avoid harshest penalties

    Two Florida divers freed sharks from a fishing line and destroyed the gear. Now they owe thousands of dollars to the fisherman it belonged to.

  • Odd asteroid as big as Empire State Building passes Earth. Here’s why NASA tracked it

    “This is one of the most elongated we’ve seen.”

  • Snowstorm expected to cause hazardous driving conditions in B.C.'s Interior on Family Day

    Environment Canada says hazardous weather conditions are expected along B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, creating conditions expected to affect Family Day driving conditions Monday. "Snow near the summit of Coquihalla Highway will continue today and is expected to intensify this evening," according to a statement from the agency. An approaching Pacific frontal system will bring snow accumulations of 25 to 35 centimetres near the summit by Tuesday morning. "Consider postponing non-

  • Funding for Alberta motorized vehicle trails worries some outdoor lovers

    Alberta's four-year commitment to fund the maintenance of motorized recreation trails has pleased off-road enthusiasts, but rankled some people concerned about the environment. On Friday, Forestry, Parks and Tourism Minister Todd Loewen rumbled up to a Sherwood Park press conference in an off-highway vehicle (OHV) to announce $8 million in public funds will go to two trail maintenance organizations by 2026. "Our government understands that investing in a designated trail system helps protect our

  • Heavy snow takes aim at Quebec as temperatures take a serious tumble

    Plan ahead: The combination of cold air and an incoming Colorado low could spell heavy snow totals over parts of southern Quebec this week.

  • Winter storm brings blizzard warning in some states: Tuesday forecast

    A monster winter storm that could bring ice, blizzard conditions and travel disruptions will stretch 2,600 miles from coast to coast.

  • Winter storm to bring snow, ice pellets to Toronto on Wednesday night

    A winter storm is on its way to Toronto and the forecast says it is expected to bring a "wintry mix" of snow and ice pellets to the city on Wednesday night. The storm is expected to continue into Thursday, Environment Canada said in a special weather statement. Travel may be difficult, even hazardous, due to the conditions. There is also a risk of freezing rain. According to the federal weather agency, a Colorado low is bringing the weather to southern Ontario and there could be a "significant i

  • Death toll rises as Turkey hit by two new powerful earthquakes

    A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday killed six people and injured more than 200 in parts of Turkey that were laid waste two weeks ago by a massive quake that killed tens of thousands.

  • Three dead after Turkey hit by 6.4 magnitude earthquake two weeks after disaster

    Three people have been killed and more than 200 injured after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Turkey-Syria border two weeks after massive quake in the region left more than 45,000 dead. More buildings have collapsed, trapping some people, while more than 130 injuries were recorded in neighbouring Syria. Turkey's AFAD disaster management agency said the earthquake was centred around the town of Defne in the country's Hatay province, which was the worst-hit region after the huge 7.8 magnitude tremor earlier this month.

  • Curly-Haired Mangalica Pigs Enjoy Walk in Snow

    A trio of mangalica pigs took a walk in a snow covered forest in Ontario, Canada, footage posted to TikTok shows.Video filmed by Tia Retsinas shows the three curly-haired pigs nuzzling their way around a snowy woodland, powdering their snouts white with snow in the process.Retsinas told Storyful that she, along with a few other farms, are working towards repopulating this breed after threats of extinction in the 1990s. Credit: Tia Retsinas via Storyful

  • Heavy rains forecast for cyclone-hit areas of New Zealand

    Parts of cyclone-stricken New Zealand could see heavy rains from Thursday as relief and recovery efforts continue and tens of thousands remain without power after Cyclone Gabrielle tore across the country's North Island last week. The cyclone hit the North Island's northernmost region on Feb. 12 and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread destruction and killing at least 11 people. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle New Zealand's biggest natural disaster this century.