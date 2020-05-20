Feds move to ease deadlines in civil proceedings during pandemic

OTTAWA — The federal government wants to ensure the global pandemic doesn't make someone miss a crucial deadline in a bankruptcy case, divorce proceeding or other civil matter.

Justice Minister David Lametti is consulting opposition critics on a legislative proposal to provide flexibility on meeting such timelines.

The government says there are hundreds of deadlines fixed by statute at the federal level alone with respect to civil proceedings before the courts.

It says due to the pandemic, there is a risk many people will be unable to meet federal time limits through no fault of their own.

In other cases, people might ignore public health advice by attending court to protect their interests.

Under the proposed legislation, timelines could not be extended or suspended for longer than six months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press