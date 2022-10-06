Feds May Have Enough Evidence to Charge Hunter Biden: Report

hunter-biden-charges - Credit: DNCC/Getty Images

Federal investigators have amassed enough evidence to potentially charge Hunter Biden with crimes related to tax fraud as well as falsifying statements regarding the 2018 purchase of a gun, sources tell The Washington Post.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, agents on the case have likely gathered enough evidence that proves President Joe Biden’s son lied on a gun purchase application and misrepresented his earnings in financial statements. Ultimately, the decision to charge Hunter now rests in the hands of Delaware’s Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss.

More from Rolling Stone

Lawyers for Biden told the Post in a written statement that they believe “prosecutors in this case are diligently and thoroughly weighing not just evidence provided by agents, but also all the other witnesses in this case, including witnesses for the defense,” and that “they should not be pressured, rushed, or criticized for doing their job.”

Additionally, Biden’s counsel indicated that “it is a federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a Grand Jury investigation” and that they expect the Justice Department to “diligently investigate and prosecute such bad actors.”

Hunter Biden has been at the center of various investigations since 2020 when weeks before his father and former President Donald Trump were set to face off in the general election, the New York Post published emails and material allegedly sourced from Biden’s laptop, which had been seized by the FBI from a Delaware repairman. The reports alleged that Biden had inappropriately wielded his father’s, then Vice-President, influence in business dealings with the Ukrainian natural-gas company Burisma and other foreign actors. Parts of the large trove of materials allegedly stemming from the laptop were later authenticated by the Post and independent investigators.

Story continues

In the waning days of the Trump administration, it was revealed an investigation into Hunter had been opened in 2018, primarily focused on his dealings with China. While the much-sought evidence of corruption by President Biden has yet to materialize, the investigation has now honed in on the younger Biden’s personal finances and conduct. In an April Senate hearing, Attorney General Merrick Garland stated that he was not directly involved in the investigation. The Attorney General assured senators that there would not be “interference of any political or improper kind” and that the DOJ “put the investigation in the hands of a Trump appointee from the previous administration.”

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.