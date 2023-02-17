Feds will manage group providing options on residential school unmarked burials

·3 min read
Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller addresses the Assembly of First Nations annual general meeting in Vancouver on July 7, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press - image credit)
Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller addresses the Assembly of First Nations annual general meeting in Vancouver on July 7, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press - image credit)

The Canadian government will heavily supervise an international group hired to provide Indigenous communities with options on unmarked burials at former residential school sites, a contract released Friday shows.

Publication of Ottawa's $2-million technical arrangement with The Hague-based International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) follows criticism from Kimberly Murray, the special interlocutor for missing children and unmarked graves.

Murray expressed concerns last week the agreement contains an unreasonable timeline, overlaps with her mandate and gives bureaucrats at Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) too much power.

"It's very controlled by CIRNAC," she said.

The now-public contract confirms CIRNAC retains broad oversight of the commission — including the right to comment on its draft report, participate in meetings and request briefings at any time — while it operates domestically.

The ICMP works with governments and civil society groups all over the world to help locate people gone missing through armed conflict, human rights abuses, disasters and other causes.

While Murray praised the commission's work and said it offers Indigenous communities an important option, she called the process too cozy with Ottawa.

The deal taps a CIRNAC representative, whose name is censored in the published contract, to be "responsible for all matters concerning the content of the work" the commission will carry out.

That means conducting countrywide engagement with Indigenous communities on options for the identification and repatriation of missing children, including assessing interest in DNA matching and other forensic approaches, the statement of work says.

The ICMP will provide this official with bi-weekly overviews following engagement sessions, roundtable discussions and town halls. A senior government official will join the commission to offer introductory remarks at opening and closing town hall meetings.

The commission will convene an in-person roundtable discussion of roughly 25 technical experts "with participation from CIRNAC," the deal says.

CIRNAC officials will further attend these events "as appropriate and determined by CIRNAC." The commission agreed to identify eight regional Indigenous facilitators "with input from CIRNAC" to help.

The ICMP will provide CIRNAC with a work plan, a rolling schedule of engagement sessions, an outline of materials and various other documents. The commission will maintain regular communication with CIRNAC and "provide ad hoc written status updates" at any time.

Report can be published 'subject to Canada's approval'

Once all this is done, CIRNAC's representative will get the chance to review and comment on the commission's draft report, supplied in a format pre-determined by the government, by May 15, 2023.

The commission will then provide its final report by June 15, 2023.

The commission retains the right to publish the document "after the acceptance of the report and subject to Canada's approval." The ICMP agreed confidential information will stay secret.

Justin Tsang/The Canadian Press
Justin Tsang/The Canadian Press

Murray further questioned whether the commission has sufficient expertise concerning Indigenous rights, sovereignty, self-determination and protocols in a Jan. 30 submission to the UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller and ICMP director-general Kathryne Bomberger addressed some of those concerns in their joint release Friday.

"Indigenous communities across Canada are leading the difficult and important work of uncovering the truth at the sites of former residential schools, and our government will continue to support them in that process, whether they choose to use the services of the ICMP or not," Miller said.

Bomberger said the group looks forward to meeting with Indigenous communities across Canada to explore options for identification and repatriation of remains.

"The families of the missing are central to addressing the issue of missing children and unmarked burials," she said in the release.

"Their needs, knowledge and views must lead the way."

Murray did not immediately reply to requests for comment Friday.

Latest Stories

  • Wagner Group releases graphic video of corpses in desperate plea for more ammunition

    The Wagner Group released a video of a stack of corpses on Friday to make a point about the shortage of ammunition it was facing, as its leader said he would risk arrest to get his fighters more shells and bullets.

  • Michael Cohen Calls Trump's Subpoena Of Him The 'Dumbest Move' He Can Imagine

    "As much as they think they’re going to bully me, it’s not going to happen. They’re not going to benefit from it,” Trump's former attorney told MSNBC.

  • Answers slowly emerge on Chinese spy balloon, other UFOs. What we know

    The answers to questions about a Chinese spy balloon and a series of unidentified objects flying in or near American airspace are coming into focus.

  • 'Don't Play With Us.' Estonia Sends Message To Russia With Ukraine Aid

    A shared border with Russia and a painful history of Soviet occupation has led Estonia to adopt an aggressive approach to helping Ukraine

  • "Give me a break, man": Biden to reporters at briefing

    STORY: He walked off, intending to leave the room, but returned to listen to the questions.After being asked by a reporter: “Are you compromised by your family’s business relationships?” Mr Biden said laughing: “Give me a break, man,” and walked off without answering any questions.Biden said on Thursday he expects to speak with China's President Xi Jinping about what the United States says was a Chinese spy balloon that a U.S. fighter jet shot down early this month after it transited the United States.Biden, in his most extensive remarks about the Chinese balloon, did not say when he would speak with Xi, but said the United States was continuing to engage diplomatically with China on the issue.Peter Alexander of NBC News, was then heard asking Biden if the takedowns of the objects were an “overreaction” done by “political pressure.”At the same time, another reporter asked another question, to which Biden replied: ''You can come to my office and ask a question when you have more polite people.''He then walked away, paused for a second and then left the room.

  • Vladimir Putin’s failures are fooling the West

    Another day, and yet more worrying news from the frontline: Ukrainian troops are firing as many as 6,000 artillery shells a day to try and beat back Russia’s new offensive. It is an expenditure rate the West is struggling to feed; so high that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine’s forces could run out of ammunition unless they use it more sparingly. His comments remind us of an essential truth: that brute force and, critically, the ability to sustain and replenish it over an exte

  • Hunter Biden's art dealer to House Republicans: Ask president's son about painting sales

    Hunter Biden's artwork prices, as well as who purchased his paintings, are focuses of a House GOP investigation into President Joe Biden's family.

  • Tank plant in small Ohio city plays big role in Ukraine war

    Thousands of miles from the front lines, a sprawling manufacturing plant in the small midwestern city of Lima, Ohio, is playing a critical role in the effort to arm Ukraine as it fends off the Russian invasion. Owned by the Army and operated by General Dynamics, the plant is expected to refurbish Abrams tanks for the U.S. to send to Ukraine, and is already preparing to build an updated version of the vehicle for Poland, U.S. Army officials said Thursday as they toured the facility. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, who walked through the plant with a number of other Army leaders and senior officers, said it's highly likely the plant will provide the tanks for Ukraine.

  • Top Putin official involved in funding Ukraine war dies in apparent suicide

    A Russian defence official is the latest high-ranking figure to die in an apparent suicide in Russia after falling from a 16th floor apartment window.

  • Don Lemon Apologizes After ‘Completely Offensive’ Remarks Irk His Female Colleagues

    CNNDon Lemon just can’t help himself, it seems.The veteran CNN anchor caused noticeable tension on the CNN This Morning set Thursday when he oddly suggested GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley wasn’t in her “prime” and, therefore, should be careful when using that word to judge other politicians.The exchange harkened back to other awkward moments Lemon has had with his female colleagues since moving to CNN’s new morning lineup, which has prompted concerns about the team’s chemistry amid conti

  • Trump Outlandishly Claims Georgia Grand Jury Excerpts Are 'Total Exoneration' Of Him

    Trump says his name was not even "mentioned" in the released sections of the investigation. But no one was named in the excerpts, by order of the judge.

  • Jordan Klepper Confronts Deeply Confused Nikki Haley Voters

    Comedy CentralThere’s a new GOP presidential candidate on the scene and The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper was all over her campaign launch rally this week.The correspondent took a brief hiatus from covering Donald Trump to see if Republican primary voters are really ready to “turn the page” on the 45th president. What he found was not exactly encouraging.“I love Donald Trump, but I think she has more of a feminine finesse,” one woman told Klepper, who agreed that Trump has a “harsher approach when

  • 'Bodies piled up' in Russian assault on Bakhmut

    STORY: Ukrainian forces on Thursday fought back against a punishing Russian assault... more than 36 missiles launched in the early hours, according to Ukraine's Air Force.&nbsp;Russia's current focus -- the small city of Bakhmut in Donetsk -- one of two regions that make up the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland.An area now partially occupied by Russia, where Ukrainian forces fight against an onslaught of Russian soldiers.&nbsp;A spokesman for Ukraine’s 80th Air Assault Brigade said&nbsp;the&nbsp;unit was battling waves of Russian troops.&nbsp;&nbsp;TARAS DZIOBA: “They have a lot of manpower. They are sending a lot of troops. I don’t think that is sustainable for them to keep attacking this way. There are places where their bodies are just piled up. There is a trench where… They just don’t evacuate their wounded or killed. They just leave them there and send more waves and waves of people.”Bolstered by tens of thousands of reservists, Russia has intensified ground attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine, and a major new offensive appears to be underway as the first anniversary of its Feb. 24 invasion nears.Driving the battlefield gains for Russia is the Wagner group - mercenary forces swelled by prison recruits.In video released Thursday, &nbsp;Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin forecast Bakhmut would fall in a matter of weeks."I think Wagner Group will manage to encircle Bakhmut in March or April. Although it is very difficult to guess. It depends on Ukrainian activity. They are receiving new types of weapons now. I'm one hundred percent sure we will be destroying these Leopards. One hundred percent we'll sort out how to burn them."&nbsp;The mercenaries and Russian military have tried to take control of the city since last August, while defending Ukrainian forces have put up fierce resistance.Its capture would give Russia a stepping stone to advance further west.&nbsp;Thursday's attack follows a pattern of heavy bombardments after Ukrainian battlefield or diplomatic gains.NATO allies had met the previous day to plan more military support for Kyiv, as Ukraine burns through munitions fast and clamors for heavier firepower, including tanks and fighter jets.

  • Soros says Russian defeat in Ukraine would trigger dissolution of 'Russian empire'

    Billionaire financier George Soros said on Thursday that if Russia was defeated in the Ukraine war it would result in the dissolution of what he called the 'Russian empire,' something he said would be greeted by former Soviet republics. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the deadliest European conflicts since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

  • Alberta premier willing to collaborate on climate issues if Ottawa meets 'non-negotiable' conditions

    Alberta's premier has penned a letter saying she will collaborate with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on certain climate and energy-related initiatives — if Ottawa agrees to certain terms. The letter comes after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Trudeau met on Feb. 7, during which Smith said the prime minister expressed a willingness to collaborate on attracting investment and workers into Alberta's energy sectors while reducing Canada's and Alberta's net emissions. In the letter released Thursd

  • Indian child marriage crackdown leaves families in anguish

    Standing outside the local police station in her village in northeast India, 19-year-old Nureja Khatun is anxious. Nearly an hour later, she sees her husband, Akbar Ali, for just a few seconds when he is shuffled into a police van. Khatun’s husband is one of more than 3,000 men, including Hindu and Muslim priests, who were arrested nearly two weeks ago in the northeastern state of Assam under a wide crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18.

  • Don Lemon’s Apology for Nikki Haley Age Remarks Hints at Deeper Tensions at CNN Morning Show

    The premise of a good morning-news show is that it helps viewers wake up with their morning coffee. CNN’s new A.M. entry is quickly turning into a place where the coffee is being thrown. Don Lemon, one of the three anchors of ‘CNN This Morning,” apologized Thursday afternoon for remarks made on the morning’s broadcast […]

  • 1st class of Ukraine fighters finishes advanced US training

    The first class of 635 Ukrainian fighters has finished a five-week advanced U.S. training course in Germany on sophisticated combat skills and armored vehicles that will be critical in the coming spring offensive against the Russians, the Pentagon said Friday. Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said that additional training is already underway at the Grafenwoehr training area, and will involve about 1,600 more Ukrainian troops. The completion of the first class coincided with a visit to the base by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, giving him his first chance to see Ukrainian soldiers training there.

  • MTG dismisses newly announced presidential candidate Nikki Haley as simply George Bush 'in heels'

    Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Trump loyalist, was quick to try and puncture Nikki Haley's claims to be a fresh face for the Republican Party.

  • The US is about to sell another 26M barrels of oil reserves — depleting the 'oil piggy bank' even further. But here's President Biden's 3-part plan to replenish it

    The SPR is already at its lowest level in 40 years.