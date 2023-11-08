Fed's Jefferson: high uncertainty could justify aggressive policy

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson on Wednesday closed a daylong Fed conference with the observation that operating under uncertainty is a challenge for central bankers and that, in a couple of specific cases, uncertainty could warrant an aggressive, rather than a gradual, policy response.

Jefferson did not use his prepared remarks to give any comments on his economic or policy outlook.

But he did say, quoting Fed Chair Jerome Powell in a 2018 speech, that in some uncertain situations -- when there is a risk of a financial crisis, or when inflation expectations are at risk of becoming unanchored -- the cost of doing too little outweighs the cost of doing too much.

"If (inflation) expectations were to begin to drift, the reality or expectation of a weak monetary policy response would exacerbate the problem," he said in prepared remarks.

Powell and other policymakers have recently said they feel inflation expectations are currently well-anchored.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)