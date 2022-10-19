Feds file lawsuits against Columbus company, others for unauthorized vaping products

Federal authorities filed lawsuits Tuesday against six vape companies, including one in Columbus, that alleges the businesses or associated individuals illegally manufactured and sold electronic nicotine delivery system products.

“Today’s enforcement actions represent a significant step for the Food and Drug Administration in preventing tobacco product manufacturers from violating the law,” said Brian King, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products.

The lawsuit filed by the U.S. government alleges that the companies manufactured and sold “electronic nicotine delivery system products” without seeking FDA authorization. They did so after receiving notice from the FDA about the need for authorization, the suit says.

The Columbus company named in the suit is Vapor Craft LLC and its owner, Melissa D. Anderson.

“It’s important that businesses — large and small — take the necessary steps to comply with federal regulations that are put in place to ultimately protect the consumer, especially with regard to potentially harmful products,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary for the Middle District of Georgia.

“Our office will enforce statutes intended to keep the citizens of the Middle District of Georgia safe,” said Leary.

Attorney Todd Swanson will represent the U.S. government and Judge Clay Land will preside over the case.

A representative for Vapor Craft LLC could not be reached Wednesday for comment.