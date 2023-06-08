Feds en route to California’s Delta after experimental plane crash kills 2 near airport

A small plane crashed Thursday morning near a small airport on California’s Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, killing two people inside, authorities said.

The aircraft, a Steen Skybolt experimental plane, crashed around 11:45 a.m. just east of the Rio Vista Airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro said in an emailed statement. Two people were on the plane.

Sgt. Rex Hawkins of the Solano County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two fatalities in the crash.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, Molinaro said.