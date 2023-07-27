Feds Drop Sam Bankman-Fried’s Campaign Finance Charges

AMR ALFIKY/Reuters

Campaign finance charges against fallen FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be dropped, federal prosecutors revealed Wednesday.

Bankman-Fried was slapped with charges including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, and campaign finance violations in December after the crumbling of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange. That month, he was extradited to the United States from the Bahamas, where his company was based.

But in a Wednesday court filing, prosecutors said officials in the Bahamas didn’t intend to extradite him on the campaign finance charges.

“In keeping with its treaty obligations to the Bahamas, the government does not intend to proceed to trial on the campaign contributions count,” prosecutors said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan.

Bankman-Fried was a major donor to the Democratic Party.

