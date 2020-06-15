Feds to consider non-traditional data in pandemic aid rework, Morneau says

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the government will look at how measures to revive the economy from its pandemic-induced freeze will impact women and men differently.

He also suggests that federal officials will consider how any changes to the COVID-19 economic safety net could affect racialized communities in Canada.

Morneau is working on a host of changes to the federal spending program that now costs about $153.7 billion, as restrictions rolled back to allow companies and workers get back to business.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Liberals teased announcements on today about an extension of the emergency response benefit for workers, a revamp of the wage subsidy program and new options Friday for small- and medium-sized businesses to access an emergency loan program.

Morneau told the Senate's finance committee in the afternoon that officials are working on various economic scenarios to determine how programs should adapt.

In developing those next steps, Morneau said the government would consider traditional and newer economic measures that could also work into any eventual budgets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press