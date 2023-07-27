Fedoruk's legacy central to drawing international science conference to Saskatoon

Saskatchewan’s storied connection to women in the field of nuclear science may be the reason an international conference selected Saskatoon as a host over cities in Italy and China.

“The biggest contribution Saskatchewan made is Sylvia Fedoruk herself,” said Dr. John Root, executive director of the Sylvia Fedoruk Canadian Centre for Nuclear Innovation in Saskatoon, and an organizer of the 11th International Conference on Isotopes, which is scheduled to run July 23 to 27.

Discussion topics will include isotopes in medicine, industry, agriculture, national security, fundamental science and related fields.

Fedoruk was born in Canora in 1927, after her parents immigrated to Canada. Her research was central in developing the Cobalt isotope radiation therapy that treated more than 70 million patients by 2000 and continues to be used for 70 percent of radiation treatments worldwide.

She served as lieutenant governor of Saskatchewan from 1988 to 1994. Fedoruk died in 2012.

The international draw to Saskatoon also highlights the importance of diversifying employment in the sciences, with a panel discussion called “Women in Nuclear: Marie Curie, Harriet Brooks, Sylvia Fedoruk.”

“(Women) bring a unique voice to it and a unique perspective, and that’s really just about having that diverse and inclusive workforce because we all benefit from obtaining that,” said Amber Doney, chair of Women in Mining and Women in Nuclear Saskatchewan, and moderator of the conference panel.

Statistics Canada has highlighted the need for people with a scientific background in the labour force. Women are 29.8 per cent less likely than men to enrol in postsecondary science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science programs shortly after high school graduation.

Research suggests employment of women in STEM careers has not been consistent over time, with women in science occupations moving to non-STEM occupations in large numbers. Often, they do not return.

“As much as it is attracting females into the industry, it’s also gaining the support of our allies in the industry and those mentors and sponsors, which can be male or female,” Doney said.

The centre and the university have been working on providing funding and access to nuclear facilities in Saskatoon to conduct studies in nuclear imaging, diagnostics, radio-pharmaceuticals, non-destructive testing, and irradiations.

“We’re very proud of having attracted the conference here, and we’re looking forward to over 250 people from over 30 countries coming to Saskatoon to see our town and see things we’re proud of … and learn from each other and get new ideas,” Root said.

The conference has been held every two years since 1995 and is organized by the World Council on Isotopes, with a focus on highlighting nuclear science, medicine, and technology for advancing human health and environmental protection.

Kimiya Shokoohi is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for the Saskatoon StarPhoenix. The LJI program is federally funded by the Government of Canada.

Kimiya Shokoohi, Local Journalism Initiative, The StarPhoenix