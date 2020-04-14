FedEx Driver Sanitizes Package Delivered to Home of Little Girl with Autoimmune Disorder

A FedEx delivery driver is being applauded for his compassion after he sweetly disinfected a package delivered to the home of an 11-year-old girl who has an autoimmune disorder in the wake up of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We have a sign on our door for packages/mail as our 11 year old daughter is a type 1 diabetic [and] our federal express delivery guy wrote this on our box: ‘I sanitized your box once I’ve seen the note on your door,'” Carrie Blasi tweeted alongside images of the package left at her front door.

The package had clearly been wiped down as it had liquid stains on the scanner sticker, and at the top of the box was the note from the driver.

“You can tell that he used sanitizer wipes on the box. Amazing!!!” Blasi added.

The driver’s good deed was also caught on Blasi’s security camera, which she has since shared to YouTube.

In the clip, the driver approaches the front door with the package in hand and notices the note.

After giving it a read, he walks back to his truck and returns with wipes in his hand.

The driver then wipes down the box before writing the note and heading back to his vehicle.

As for why she shared the sweet moment, Blasi tells PEOPLE, “I wanted to encourage others to be kind and helpful, especially during this time.”

Blasi and the driver have since been able to meet virtually after several news outlets picked up the story.

“One of the FedEx delivery guy’s friends found me on Facebook, and we were able to connect with them via video conference,” Blasi says.

“He is such a good natured man,” Blasi shares, explaining that the driver’s daughter is also high risk.

“She was born premature — [and] fit in his hand!” Blasi tells PEOPLE.

