FedEx driver pinned under his own truck, cops say. He’s in critical condition

A FedEx driver was pinned under his own truck Thursday afternoon and rushed to the hospital after bystanders and first responders came to his aid, Miami-Dade Police say.

The delivery driver, who has not identified, was out delivering packages just after 3 p.m. when his truck wouldn’t start in the area of Southwest 97th Avenue and 58th Street, according to police.

He tried unsuccessfully to start the truck from the inside. While trying to start it from the outside, the truck kicked on and began to roll forward, pinning him underneath. The truck came to a rest in the intersection, police said.

Bystanders jumped into action and assisted Miami-Dade Fire Rescue in trying to get him out from under the truck. The rescue was a success, police say, but the man was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

“At this point we are hopeful he pulls through even though he is in extreme critical condition,” Miami-Dade Police Spokesman Chris Thomas said. “We hope his family has a holiday of thankfulness and not enduring a tragedy.”

In a statement, FedEx said, “First and foremost, our thoughts remain focused on the well-being of the service provider driver involved in this incident. The safety of our team members is our top priority and we are grateful to the first responders who attended to the scene.”

The area will reopen soon as a tow truck moves the FedEx truck.