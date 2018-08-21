FedEx Cup Playoffs: Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas open as huge postseason favorites

PARAMUS, N.J.—The last three FedEx Cups have been captured by golf's marquee attractions. The wise men in the desert like that trend to continue in 2018.

The PGA Tour's playoffs begin this week with the Northern Trust at Ridgewood C.C., and, according to Westgate SuperBook, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas are the runaway favorites to take home the $10 million prize. Johnson, ranked No. 1 in the world and in the FedEx Cup rankings, is listed at 6/1, while Thomas, the reigning postseason champ, is right behind at 7/1.

Following these two titans is Brooks Koepka. The 28-year-old, thanks to two majors in tow, comes to Ridgewood ranked third in FedEx Cup points, a standing reflected in his 10/1 odds. Koepka doesn't have the best playoff track record, recording just one career top-10 finish in the four postseason events. Conversely, the man has been on a different plane since returning from injury this spring, and will be looking to lock up Player of the Year honors over the next month.

Of note is the bookmakers' forecast for Tiger Woods, deeming his spirited run at Bellerive not an aberration. Making his first playoff start in five years, Woods is tabbed at a 12/1 figure. The 42-year-old remains the only two-time winner of the FedEx Cup, and a strong showing in the next three weeks can solidify his case for the American Ryder Cup team.

Jordan Spieth, hoping to turn around a so-so season, is at 16/1. A number shared by Rory McIlroy (who's skipping the Northern Trust to work the kinks out of his game) and Jon Rahm (13th in standings). Masters winner Patrick Reed opens at 30/1, with Phil Mickelson drawing 50/1 odds.

The Northern Trust visits Ridgewood for the first time since 2014. Dustin Johnson is the defending tournament champ.

