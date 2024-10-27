FedEx Cup Fall standings update: Nico Echavarria makes massive leap after Zozo win

Nico Echavarria of Colombia celebrates winning the tournament on the 18th green during the final round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 27, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

There are only three events left in the FedEx Cup Fall, which means thrice opportunities for golfers to lock up their card for the 2025 season.

At the 2024 Zozo Championship, Nico Echavarria held off Justin Thomas and Max Greyserman to win by a shot while setting a new tournament scoring record at 20 under for the week.

Echavarria's victory vaulted him from No. 113 in the standings to No. 65, putting him another strong finish away from finishing in the Aon Next 10.

Any golfer who finishes Nos. 51-60 in the FedEx Cup standings will earn entry into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational, the first two signature events of 2025. Those who finished inside of the top 125 will earn their PGA Tour cards for 2025.

Aon Next 10 standings

Name Position Previous Mazkenzie Hughes 51 51 Seamus Power 52 53 Harris English 53 52 Patrick Rodgers 54 54 Maverick McNealy 55 55 Tom Kim 56 56 Nick Taylor 57 58 Justin Rose 58 57 Kevin Yu 59 60 Ben Griffin 60 62 Jake Knapp 61 59 Min Woo Lee 62 63 Lucas Glover 63 61 Taylor Moore 64 67 Nico Echavarria 65 113

FedEx Cup top 125 standings

Name Position Previous Henrik Norlander 121 121 S.H. Kim 122 123 Hayden Springer 123 122 Joel Dahmen 124 129 Matt Wallace 125 124 Joe Highsmith 126 125 Kevin Tway 127 126 Alejandro Tosti 128 127 Daniel Berger 129 128 Pierceson Coody 130 130

