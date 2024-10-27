Advertisement

FedEx Cup Fall standings update: Nico Echavarria makes massive leap after Zozo win

cameron jourdan
·1 min read
Nico Echavarria of Colombia celebrates winning the tournament on the 18th green during the final round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 27, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria of Colombia celebrates winning the tournament on the 18th green during the final round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 27, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

There are only three events left in the FedEx Cup Fall, which means thrice opportunities for golfers to lock up their card for the 2025 season.

At the 2024 Zozo Championship, Nico Echavarria held off Justin Thomas and Max Greyserman to win by a shot while setting a new tournament scoring record at 20 under for the week.

Echavarria's victory vaulted him from No. 113 in the standings to No. 65, putting him another strong finish away from finishing in the Aon Next 10.

Any golfer who finishes Nos. 51-60 in the FedEx Cup standings will earn entry into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational, the first two signature events of 2025. Those who finished inside of the top 125 will earn their PGA Tour cards for 2025.

Zozo Championship: Prize money

Here's a look at the standings after the Zozo:

Aon Next 10 standings

Name

Position

Previous

Mazkenzie Hughes

51

51

Seamus Power

52

53

Harris English

53

52

Patrick Rodgers

54

54

Maverick McNealy

55

55

Tom Kim

56

56

Nick Taylor

57

58

Justin Rose

58

57

Kevin Yu

59

60

Ben Griffin

60

62

Jake Knapp

61

59

Min Woo Lee

62

63

Lucas Glover

63

61

Taylor Moore

64

67

Nico Echavarria

65

113

FedEx Cup top 125 standings

Name

Position

Previous

Henrik Norlander

121

121

S.H. Kim

122

123

Hayden Springer

123

122

Joel Dahmen

124

129

Matt Wallace

125

124

Joe Highsmith

126

125

Kevin Tway

127

126

Alejandro Tosti

128

127

Daniel Berger

129

128

Pierceson Coody

130

130

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: FedEx Cup Fall standings update: Nico Echavarria makes massive leap after Zozo win