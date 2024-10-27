FedEx Cup Fall standings update: Nico Echavarria makes massive leap after Zozo win
There are only three events left in the FedEx Cup Fall, which means thrice opportunities for golfers to lock up their card for the 2025 season.
At the 2024 Zozo Championship, Nico Echavarria held off Justin Thomas and Max Greyserman to win by a shot while setting a new tournament scoring record at 20 under for the week.
Echavarria's victory vaulted him from No. 113 in the standings to No. 65, putting him another strong finish away from finishing in the Aon Next 10.
Any golfer who finishes Nos. 51-60 in the FedEx Cup standings will earn entry into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational, the first two signature events of 2025. Those who finished inside of the top 125 will earn their PGA Tour cards for 2025.
Here's a look at the standings after the Zozo:
Aon Next 10 standings
Name
Position
Previous
Mazkenzie Hughes
51
51
Seamus Power
52
53
Harris English
53
52
Patrick Rodgers
54
54
Maverick McNealy
55
55
Tom Kim
56
56
Nick Taylor
57
58
Justin Rose
58
57
Kevin Yu
59
60
Ben Griffin
60
62
Jake Knapp
61
59
Min Woo Lee
62
63
Lucas Glover
63
61
Taylor Moore
64
67
Nico Echavarria
65
113
FedEx Cup top 125 standings
Name
Position
Previous
Henrik Norlander
121
121
S.H. Kim
122
123
Hayden Springer
123
122
Joel Dahmen
124
129
Matt Wallace
125
124
Joe Highsmith
126
125
Kevin Tway
127
126
Alejandro Tosti
128
127
Daniel Berger
129
128
Pierceson Coody
130
130
This article originally appeared on Golfweek: FedEx Cup Fall standings update: Nico Echavarria makes massive leap after Zozo win