Federico Valverde talks Nacho, Kroos, Militao: “I wish them the best”

The two major continental football spectacles, namely Copa America and Euro 2024, are nearing their end as both events have now reached the semi-final stage.

Yesterday, Brazil and Uruguay locked horns in the Copa America’s biggest clash, fighting for a spot in the final four. The game went down to the wire, and it was finally Federico Valverde-led Uruguay that pulled into the next round after penalties.

Speaking to the media after qualifying for the semi-final of the Copa America, the Real Madrid midfielder was quizzed on a plethora of topics ranging from the departure of big names at Real Madrid to the ongoing international tournament.

Valverde’s take on Nacho, Kroos and Militao

Valverde began his interview by revealing the heartfelt farewell message he wrote to former captain Nacho Fernandez who is set to move to Saudi Arabia.

“I wrote to him. For us, he was an example from the first day we entered as youngsters into the club. He always made the code of the club very clear to us, always contributing his part.”

“Sometimes he hasn’t had to play much, but always with good examples, for us he was a great captain and a reference. I wish him the best and I’m sure he’ll be supporting Madrid,” he added on the centre-back.

Moving on to the next big departing legend, Toni Kroos, who Valverde has always seen as his role model, the midfielder said,

“As a football lover and a fan of him, his last game hurt me, but as spectators, we really enjoyed the match against Spain, which was one of the best in the Euro.”

Eder Militao missed a penalty in Brazil’s defeat to Uruguay. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Uruguay captain went on to send a message of support to Eder Militao who missed a penalty in the deciding shootout against Uruguay to help Valverde and his side to a win.

“I wish the best to Militao because soccer in the end always gives you revenge.”

Motivation from the Man City win

The Real Madrid maestro then revealed how his side were forced to dig deep for the win, especially after being reduced to ten men after 74 minutes.

“We all pushed ourselves today, especially with 10 players and against Brazil. I congratulate my entire team. Even those who didn’t play, we are a united group.”

Recalling the thought process in his mind before his critical penalty in the shootout, he admitted that he was reminded of past experiences, particularly the night he did not step up for Real Madrid in the shootout against Manchester City.

“I was not very calm, and obviously had a lot of nerves. That moment with Madrid was coming to mind, that day that it was hard for me [Referring to the match against City in the Champions League].”

“It was a good revenge. I told my wife that I was proud to have assumed to take that penalty today,” he added.

Source: MARCA​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​