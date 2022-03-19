Federico Martin Aramburu: Former Argentina rugby international killed in shooting in Paris

·1 min read

Former Argentina rugby player Federico Martin Aramburu has been killed in a shooting in Paris.

Prosecutors told the Associated Press that a murder investigation had been opened after Aramburu died in the street, with shots having been fired.

According to French newspaper L'Equipe, the 42-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting following an early-morning argument in a bar in the centre of the city.

L'Equipe reported that Aramburu and his friend had got into an altercation with two other men.

It said that following the argument, two men drove back to the scene and fired several shots at him.

Aramburu was capped 22 times and represented his country at the 2007 World Cup in France.

Alongside his international appearances, Aramburu played for Biarritz, Perpignan, and Dax in the French league during his career.

He won the French championship twice with Biarritz, in 2005 and 2006.

L'Equipe reported that Aramburu lived in France and had planned to travel to Argentina next week.

The French rugby federation said it planned to pay a tribute to Aramburu before their Six Nations match against England at the Stade de France on Saturday evening.

