Federico Higuain leaving D.C. United to join younger brother Gonzalo at Inter Miami

Inter Miami fans will soon have two Higuains to root for.

Federico Higuain, the older brother of newly signed forward Gonzalo Higuain, has requested a trade to Miami from D.C. United and the clubs are working on a deal, an Inter Miami spokesperson confirmed Friday night.

The elder Higuain, 35, is a forward and attacking midfielder. He played 157 games in Argentina’s first division, including spells at River Plate and Independiente from 2003 to 2012. He went on to play in Turkey and Mexico before joining the Columbus Crew in 2012 for a club record $650,000. He won the MLS Newcomer of the Year Award in his debut season.

He made nearly 200 appearances and scored over 50 goals for the club, and this season joined D.C. United. Unlike his brother Gonzalo, known for his clinical finishing, Federico is more of a playmaker. His strengths are his vision, passing, ball control and play off the ball. His nickname is “Pipa,” like their father, and Gonzalo is “Pipita.” He is also known for his charismatic personality.

When D.C. signed him earlier this year, general manager Dave Kasper said: “Federico has consistently been one of the best attacking players in the league since 2012. He has been a consistent goal-scorer and creator on the field.”

Federico suffered an ACL injury in 2019 and Columbus let him go.

“He’s an absolute legend,” Crew General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko said at the time. “From my time in the league, it was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make personally.”

Assuming the deal goes through, Federico would be reunited with longtime Crew teammate Wil Trapp, an Inter Miami midfielder.