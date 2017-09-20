Federer, Nadal happy to play doubles, Borg to decide

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2017, file photo, Switzerland's Roger Federer, right, is congratulated by Spain's Rafael Nadal after winning the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Federer and Nadal have never met at the U.S. Open, where play begins Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, and if they face each other this year in New York, it could only be in a semifinal. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File )

PRAGUE (AP) -- With Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup team tennis tournament, expectations are running high about the chance of seeing the two as doubles partners.

The three-day competition kicks off Friday, pitting a team of the best six European players against the top six from the rest of the world. The tournament is to honor Rod Laver, an 11-time major champion who won two calendar-year Grand Slams.

It will include three singles and one doubles match every day.

Federer and Nadal were clear about their choice of a possible partner. Federer said he ''would love'' to play with Nadal, while Nadal said ''it would be amazing'' to join Federer.

Europe captain Bjorn Bjorg has yet to decide.