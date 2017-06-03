Federer to make comeback in Stuttgart on June 14

Tennis - Match for Africa 3 - Federer v Murray - Zurich, Switzerland - 10/04/2017 - Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts during the Match for Africa 3 benefit tennis match against Andy Murray of Britain. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann - RTX34ZOG

(Reuters) - Switzerland's Roger Federer will return to action at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart on June 14, ending his 10-week break from the sport, the tournament's director said.

Federer returned from a six-month injury break to win the Australian Open in January, but skipped the entire claycourt season, including the French Open, to focus on preparing for Wimbledon.

Federer will play in the Stuttgart and Halle grasscourt events before traveling to London to begin pursuit of a record eighth Wimbledon title, Stuttgart tournament director Edwin Weindorfer said.

