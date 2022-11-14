Federal student loan debt relief halted again by appeals court. Signature Biden plan on hold

Chris Quintana and Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·5 min read

A federal appeals court blocked President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program, further crushing the hopes of more than 26 million Americans who have applied for the relief, discouraging millions more who were eligible for the boost and potentially killing the president's signature program.

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals granted an injunction sought by six Republican-led states that argued Biden exceeded his presidential authority when he cited COVID-19 as a national emergency to cancel student loan debt for millions of borrowers. The states also said they would lose out on future tax revenue under Biden's plan.

It's the second decision by a federal court blocking the program in a matter of days. A U.S. District Court blocked the program Thursday in a different case.

More: US judge in Texas blocks President Biden's student debt forgiveness plan; appeal filed

More: In lawsuit over student loan forgiveness, 6 states slam Biden for overreach

There is a chance the program could be revived: The administration can appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, though it's unclear how the court's conservative majority would rule.

The appeals court reversed a lower federal court's decision that ruled the six plaintiff states – Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina – failed to establish standing to bring the challenge. Two of the three judges who reviewed the ruling were appointed by former President Donald Trump. The third was tapped by George W. Bush.

In reaction to the ruling, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration is "confident in our legal authority for the student debt relief program and believe it is necessary to help borrowers most in need as they recover from the pandemic. The Administration will continue to fight these baseless lawsuits by Republican officials and special interests and will never stop fighting to support working and middle class Americans.”

Can I still apply for the president's student debt forgiveness plan?

The appeals court ordered a temporary halt of the rollout of Biden's debt forgiveness plan until a final decision. The White House urged student loan borrowers to apply for relief even amid the uncertainty.

The Education Department has since stopped taking applications following the outcome of the Texas case.

Other ways to erase debt: With student loan forgiveness stuck in courts

More: Federal appeals court temporarily blocks Biden student debt relief plan

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University in October.
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University in October.

Biden signed an executive order in August to grant the debt forgiveness, fulfilling a campaign promise sought by young voters and progressives.

Biden created the debt relief plan under the HEROES Act, which was passed after 9/11 sparked an American-led military campaign against terrorism. The act gave the administration authority to forgive student loan debt in association with military operations or national emergencies. The White House cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the national emergency.

Under the president's plan, borrowers would be eligible for up to $10,000 or $20,000 in debt relief, depending on their income and whether they received a Pell Grant in college. Borrowers must earn less than $125,000 a year or reside in households that make no more than $250,000. As many as 40 million people would qualify for Biden's plan, and some would see their entire balance erased.

'Debt and no degree': Biden cancels as much as $20K in student loan debt

What the court said

The states questioned that authority and argued they would lose money from future tax revenue and via quasi-state agencies that service student loans.

The 8th Circuit specifically upheld the states' legal standing. The district judge in the case had previously dismissed the case on those grounds, and legal critics said proving standing would be the biggest hurdle for those looking to block the president's debt relief plan

The judges agreed with the states' argument that the quasi-state student loan servicer, MOHELA, would suffer as a result of the president’s plan to forgive billions in debt, and that that would affect the state of Missouri.

“This unanticipated financial downturn will prevent or delay Missouri from funding higher education at its public colleges and universities,” the judges wrote. “Due to MOHELA’s financial obligations to the State treasury, the challenged student loan debt cancellation presents a threatened financial harm to the State of Missouri.”

The federal government had requested a limited injunction in its response to the appeals court. The judges denied that request too.

“Given MOHELA’s national role in servicing accounts, we discern no workable path in this emergency posture for narrowing the scope of relief,” they wrote. “And beyond Missouri, tailoring an injunction to address the alleged harms to the remaining States would entail delving into complex issues and contested facts that would make any limits uncertain in their application and effectiveness.”

In an October letter to Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, a Democrat, MOHELA wrote its executives were, "not were not involved with the decision of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office to file for the preliminary injunction in federal court on September 29, 2022." They added the servicer was, "faithfully fulfilling its obligations pursuant to its federal loan servicing contract."

"As a governmental entity it does not have shareholders and does not exist to make profits," the loan servicer wrote. "Any available funds above reasonable operating needs and reserves are devoted by MOHELA to student financial aid."

What could happen if the Biden administration appeals?

It's difficult to predict how the nation's highest court would respond, should the Justice Department appeal. Conservative justices outnumber liberals 6-3.

But the Supreme Court has twice batted away other suits aiming to halt the loan forgiveness.

More: Supreme Court Justice Barrett denies second challenge to Biden student loan forgiveness program

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden student loan forgiveness update: another court blocks plan

Latest Stories

  • Defence Secretary: Don't underestimate Russia

    Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says the world should 'not be grateful' to Russia for withdrawing from Kherson as he warns that the brutal regime cannot be underestimated, especially following news that children are having military training in Russian schools. .

  • Ukraine-Russia news - live: Zelensky hails Kherson withdrawal as ‘beginning of end of war’

    The retaking of Kherson was one of Ukraine’s biggest successes in the nearly nine-month-old war

  • Global Webtoons Market Size to grow by 2030 | CAGR of 37.9%

    Global Webtoons Market Insights 2022 With Top Leaders | Growth Opportunity, Size Share, Statistics, Facts and Insights till 2030. The Global Webtoons Market Size was estimated at USD 4.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD $60.10 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 40.0% during the forecast period. Companies Covered: Naver Corporation, Lezhin Entertainment, Piccoma, Tappytoon, ToryComics, Toomics Global, WEBTOON Entertainment Inc, Ridibooks (RIDI Corp), Bomtoon (kidariSTUDIO), Tapas,

  • GOP New Jersey Official Calls 911 On 9-Year-Old Black Girl Catching Lanternflies

    Monique Joseph said her neighbor used "triggering words that have resulted in the deaths of too many Black and brown children at the hands of the police."

  • Slovenian president eager to work, gets Melania's congrats

    Natasa Pirc Musar loves to ride her motorcycle. “Not a single day of my life have I said: ‘Oh God, I have to go to work,’” Pirc Musar told The Associated Press in an interview Monday. The lawyer chosen by former U.S. first lady Melania Trump to protect her interests in her native Slovenia says she is ready but still not aware of all the challenges that lie ahead as the country’s head of state.

  • Former Trump Ally Mo Brooks Now Says It Would Be 'Bad Mistake' to Nominate Him for President

    Less than two years after speaking at the "Stop the Steal" rally, the onetime Trump ally called the former president "dishonest, disloyal, incompetent, crude"

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Canada Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball Canada to receive $5.6 million in federal funding

    Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada will receive $ 5,646,230 million in federal funding for the 2022–23 season, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Thursday. The figure includes $18,000 for safety in sport measures and $80,000 for Canada Basketball to host a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers stop in Edmonton in November. "Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, suppor

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Embiid scores season-best 42 points, 76ers top Hawks 121-109

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had a season-high 42 points and 10 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers turned a blistering shooting performance in the first half into a 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points and Tobias Harris added 21 for the Sixers (6-7), who have won split the three back-to-back contests they've played this season. Philadelphia lost in Atlanta 104-95 on Thursday night. Trae Young scored 27 points and Dejounte Murray added 21 for the

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Russian skater Valieva could miss 2026 Olympics over doping

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva faces a potential four-year doping ban which would rule her out of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday. CAS said it had registered an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency, which said last week it was taking the case to the Switzerland-based tribunal. WADA argues Russian officials have not made progress in resolving the 16-year-old Valieva's case nearly a year afte

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g