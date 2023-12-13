Federal Reserve signals interest rate cuts next year

a person looking at bills

The US central bank left interest rates unchanged as it said it remained committed to slowing price rises.

But members of the Federal Reserve gave the strongest sign yet that they expect to start cutting rates next year.

Projections released after the bank's meeting showed they expect its key interest rate to stand at 4.6% next year, more than half a percentage point lower than the current rate.

The Fed's rate remains at 5.25%-5.5%, the highest level in 22 years.

Markets surged on signs the central bank could reduce borrowing costs next year, lifting a weight on the economy.

"This gives real credence to the view that [the Fed] thinks inflation is under control and believes that policy is producing the right outcome for the economy," said Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors, a London-based asset management firm.

The Fed has sharply raised interest rates since the start of 2022 in a bid to cool the economy and slow inflation, which is the rate consumer prices rise at.

Officials hiked rates in response to prices increasing at the fastest rate in decades, caused in part by the jump in energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But inflation has come down significantly since its 9.1% peak in June 2022.

Prices were up 3.1% last month, compared with a year earlier, according to Labor Department figures released this week.

In its announcement, the Fed said inflation had "eased", but added the bank remained "highly attentive" to rising prices.