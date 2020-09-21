The Fed Is Ducking Its Responsibilities To Main Street

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee during a June 30 hearing on the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve response to the coronavirus. (Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Pool via REUTERS)

The American economy is in bad shape. Unemployment is at 8.4%, more than 1 million people are losing their jobs every week and retail sales appear to be slipping again after crashing this spring. According to a new Federal Reserve survey, 23% of households report that they are “just getting by” financially, or worse.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world,” the Fed reported on Wednesday, as Chairman Jerome Powell pledged a sustained commitment to supporting economic recovery.

The central bank will have to be creative, because Congress has abandoned the field. On July 31, the last of the support for households and small businesses that lawmakers approved in the spring expired. Senate Republicans have decided to let us fend for ourselves.

But despite the Fed’s insistence on sustained economic support, Powell and the central bank have left one of their most powerful tools to rot during the pandemic: a $500 billion fund to help state and local governments weather the storm, which Congress authorized in March. Like other Fed rescue programs, the idea was for the fund to provide loans on generous terms ― only to governments, instead of corporations. These funds, in turn, would prevent them from having to make layoffs and cut public services amid a historic loss of tax revenue caused by the pandemic.

To date, only the state of Illinois and the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority have drawn from the fund ― for a combined $1.65 billion, or about a third of a single percentage point of the amount available. That’s because the Fed, after weeks of debate and delay, decided to make funds for the program available only at punitive rates. It’s cheaper for governments to get money elsewhere.

State and local governments employ about 16 million people nationwide. Everyone relies on the services they provide, which account for a whopping 10% of the country’s total economic output ― from park maintenance to public schooling to firefighting to public transportation to basic road repair ― and on and on.

According to the progressive Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, state and local governments are facing a massive fiscal crunch from the collapse of tax revenue during the pandemic ― all told, the hole is expected to be at least $555 billion, excluding the shortfalls for tribal governments and U.S. territories.

It is frankly astonishing that at this stage of the crisis, the Fed would continue to deny aid to what may well be the most imperiled sector of the economy, effectively overruling a congressional authorization through bureaucratic maneuvering.

This is all the more astonishing given how creative the Fed has proved to be in living up to other aspects of its legal mandate to secure maximum employment. The Fed purchased billions of dollars in corporate debt over the summer ― a relatively small dollar amount that nevertheless demonstrated to financial markets that the central bank was willing to take new steps to help should it be necessary. More recently, it has openly embraced a higher inflation target, signaling to the world that it will seek slightly higher inflation ― 2% and a bit more ― as an acceptable price of stronger economic growth and higher employment.

All of this combined with the 0% interest rates, a $700 billion round of quantitative easing and trillions of dollars in purchases of mortgage-backed securities ― tactics that were innovative in the response to the 2008 financial crisis, but which Powell has now cemented as de rigeur crisis-fighting.

Such creativity has been welcome. Without it, the economy would have collapsed even further in March and April, and it would have climbed back even more slowly than it has in the months since. High interest rates make it harder for businesses of all sizes to stay afloat, and businesses pay people to work. Making it cheaper and easier to borrow money is almost always a worker-friendly policy.

The Fed’s most reliable tools benefit the economy primarily by helping some of its most powerful actors, specifically large corporations that borrow money for their operations and the large banks that make money by providing their financing. For central bankers around the world, such support has long been considered apolitical ― they’re just doing they’re jobs making sure the wheels don’t fly off.

Story continues