Federal prisons director Carvajal announces retirement amid coronavirus deaths, security lapses

Federal Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal announced his retirement amid a short but troubled tenure plagued by the agency's handling of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, persistent staffing problems and security lapses in the nation's largest prison system.

Carvajal, who had been serving as an assistant director, was elevated to the top spot in early 2020 to succeed Kathleen Hawk Sawyer. She had been appointed by then-Attorney General William Barr to lead the agency after accused child-sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell.

“We are very appreciative of Director Carvajal’s service to the department over the last three decades," a Justice Department spokesperson said Wednesday. "His operational experience and intimate knowledge of the Bureau of Prisons – the department’s largest component – helped steer it during critical times, including during this historic pandemic."

Carvajal is expected to remain at the agency until a successor is named.

Some lawmakers, including Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., had been calling for the change, citing the agency's failure to address chronic staffing shortages across the system while the deadly coronavirus continues to claim new victims.

“For years, the Bureau of Prisons has been plagued by corruption, chronic understaffing, and mismanagement," Durbin said late Wednesday. "In the nearly two years since Director Carvajal was handpicked by then-Attorney General Bill Barr, he has failed to address the mounting crises in our nation’s federal prison system . . . His resignation is an opportunity for new, reform-minded leadership at the Bureau of Prisons.”

The agency's staffing problems have marred the system for years, pre-dating Carvajal's tenure. In 2016 and 2018, USA TODAY reported that the agency was tapping nurses, kitchen workers, plumbers and teachers to fill vacant officer positions.

The practice, known as augmentation, has been harshly criticized by Republican and Democratic lawmakers as a safety risk. But prison officials have defended the practice, saying that all staffers receive basic officer training.

Last year, the Associated Press reported that more than 100 federal prison workers have been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since the start of 2019, including a warden indicted for sexual abuse, an associate warden charged with murder, guards taking cash to smuggle drugs and weapons, and supervisors stealing property such as tires and tractors.

The Justice Department's inspector general also found last yearthat prison officials had not engaged in negotiations with union employees for 20 months, delaying policy changes previously recommended by the inspector general addressing "systemic correctional and safety issues."

Carvajal began his career in 1992 as a corrections officer and had steadily risen through ranks, serving as a lieutenant, captain, associate warden and warden. He was promoted as director of the agency's Northeast Region in 2016.

"Michael’s nearly 30 years of experience with the bureau will serve him exceptionally well as he takes on these new responsibilities, and I am confident he will do an outstanding job as director," Barr said at the time of his appointment.

Epstein, 66, was awaiting trial after his indictment on charges of sex trafficking and sex-trafficking conspiracy. Federal prosecutors alleged that he "sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls at his homes" in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida, and at other locations from 2002-2005.

Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference in New York on July 2, 2020.

He was found unresponsive in his cell in August 2019nat the federal detention center in Manhattan and transported to nearby New York Presbyterian-Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suicide launched three federal investigations, one resulting in the indictment of two officers who were charged with falsifying records, stating they had checked on disgraced financier in the hours before he hanged himself.

Republican and Democrat lawmakers said the suicide underscored deeper problems within the vast prison system which has struggled with persistent staffing shortages.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called the suicide a "profound indictment of the system," while Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said the Epstein death exposed a "crisis of public trust" within the agency.

