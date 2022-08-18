Federal officials announce $310 million in funding to combat 'megadrought'

Gabriel San Román
·3 min read
Irvine, California-Aug. 18, 2022
From left, California Secretary of Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot, Rep. Congresswoman Katie Porter, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton and Paul Cook, general manager of the Irvine Ranch Water District, speak at the Rattlesnake Recycled Water Pump Station on Thursday. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

During a two-day swing through California, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland toured the Syphon Reservoir Improvement Project in Irvine on Thursday morning before touting federal funding that will help the drought-stricken state.

Joined by Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton, Haaland said she felt “overjoyed” when she announced the Department of the Interior’s plan to allocate more than $310 million to combat a “megadrought” throughout the West that is being compounded by climate change.

The funding for 25 selected projects, mostly in California, comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill that President Biden signed last year. It allocated $8.3 billion to the Bureau of Reclamation for water infrastructure projects.

“These projects will advance drought resilience by bolstering water reuse and recycling techniques while supporting over 850,000 people in providing clean, reliable drinking water to families throughout the West," Haaland said.

Haaland’s announcement came a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that California could stand to lose 10% of its water supply by 2040. The governor released a pledge to revamp the state’s strategies to meet the challenges of a “hotter, drier future,” including boosting its water recycling capacities.

The Irvine Ranch Water District’s Syphon Reservoir Improvement Project, which seeks to store enough recycled water to meet future needs, is set to receive $12.2 million from the Interior Department; the district serves 500,000 customers.

Porter called the Irvine Ranch Water District a “national leader” in the effort to conserve and expand water supplies. She applauded the funding allocation announced by her former congressional colleague.

“The longer we wait to take action,” Porter said, “the harder and more expensive it will become to solve both the water crisis and climate change.”

Paul Cook, general manager of the Irvine Ranch Water District, described the project as a large undertaking that would entail four years of construction before being completed by 2028.

California, one of seven states that relies on the shrinking Colorado River for water, hasn’t been required by the Bureau of Reclamation to cut its water use just yet.

But as the drought is expected to continue, many of the projects slated to be boosted by Interior Department funding won’t be operational for years.

Wade Crowfoot, California secretary for natural resources, noted at the press conference that Newsom has asked the state’s residents to reduce their water usage in the meantime. As of Aug. 2, water use across California had decreased 7.6% compared with 2020, records show.

When asked by reporters about how close California is to mandatory statewide cuts, Crowfoot acknowledged that “all options are on the table.”

The Interior Department announcement also came on the heels of Biden signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law, which officials lauded at the Irvine press conference. The legislation includes $4 billion to address the water crisis along the Colorado River.

Haaland touted both laws as representing the "largest investments in drought resilience" in the nation's history.

“Water is essential to everything we do,” Haaland said. “None of us can live without it. It powers our economy, sustains our environment and, quite frankly, keeps us alive.”

