Federal ministers Jaczek, Alghabra not running in next election, opening up spots in cabinet

Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek says she will not seek re-election after this term is over. She's one of three Liberal cabinet ministers not expected to run in the next federal election. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Three Liberal ministers have either announced, or are expected to announce, that they are not running in the next federal election, opening up spots in cabinet.

Senior government sources say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce a fairly substantial cabinet shuffle on Wednesday that is intended to put the focus on the government's economic priorities — including housing — and shore up the cabinet ahead of the next election campaign.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The government also wants to put key communicators on important files, said sources with knowledge of the shuffle who are not authorized to speak publicly.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek announced Tuesday morning that she will not be running again, whenever the next election falls. The Ontario MP for Markham-Stouffville tweeted that it "has been an immense honour and a privilege to represent our community at both the provincial and federal levels."

Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra, who represents Mississauga Centre, will also not be seeking re-election and will be shuffled out of cabinet as a result, sources tell CBC. He is expected to make an announcement about his future later Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett, too, announced she will not be seeking re-election in her Toronto–St. Paul's riding.

While she is staying on as an MP, it would not be surprising if Trudeau replaced the veteran politician in cabinet with someone re-offering for the next election.