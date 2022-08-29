Federal ministers say hiring spree helping with visa, immigration delays

·3 min read

OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government says hundreds of additional staff have been added in recent months to address long wait times and backlogs at Canadian airports as well as passport and immigration offices.

Yet while the hiring spree has started to make a difference, cabinet ministers acknowledged Monday that far more work is needed to solve what has become a political headache for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

“We’re not out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination,” Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller said Monday. “There’s a lot of work to do. And in some cases, we aren’t up to the pre-pandemic service level that Canadians expect and deserve.”

Miller was speaking as co-chair of a special task force that Trudeau established in June to help tackle major delays with immigration applications and passport processing.

Comprised of 10 ministers, the task force was created in response to widespread public anger and frustration over the delays, which has also included significant problems at airports across the country.

Six of those ministers appeared at a news conference on Monday to update Canadians on their work to date, during which they alternately accepted some of the blame for the problems while also blaming factors outside their control.

“How did this happen?” said Women and Gender Equality Minister Marci Ien, the task force’s other co-chair. “The longer answer is that we’ve seen an unprecedented surge in travel by Canadians.”

Miller nonetheless said the delays “should never have happened,” before Social Development Minister Karina Gould, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and Immigration Minister Sean Fraser provided an update on action in their departments.

That includes making it easier to renew passports, new measures to speed security screening at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, and a new policy coming out on Sept. 8 around airlines having to provide refunds for changed or cancelled flights.

Yet much of the ministers’ laundry list revolved around hiring hundreds of new staff to process passport and immigration applications and speed up airport security screening, which they said was starting to have an impact.

For example, Gould said the government has hired 700 more people over the past year to help with passports, and that about 65 per cent of applications are now being processed within the government’s 10-day service standard.

“But inside that average, there’s still a gap that we must fill,” Gould said.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada similarly plans to add more than 1,250 staff by the end of the fall to help process visa applications, Fraser said, adding: “Despite the work, we know that the wait is too long.”

Yet while Miller said Ottawa’s hiring spree has helped, he made clear that the government does not consider it the long-term answer.

“We’ve addressed this problem throughout the summer by doing pretty much one or two things,” he said. “We’ve thrown bodies at the problem, which is not the most effective way of doing things.”

Trudeau created the task force after severe criticism of the Liberal government earlier this year, when people camped out at passport offices and lined up for hours for airport security screening, causing flight delays.

Figures released earlier this month showed nearly 1.1 million applications for new and renewed passports have been filed since April as pandemic restrictions loosen and Canadians resume travelling.

More than one-quarter of those hadn't yet been processed as of early August.

Yet government statistics also showed the system is starting to catch up with demand, as the gulf narrows between the number of passport applications each month versus the number of passports issued.

Meanwhile, as of the end of July, approximately 1.3 million immigration applications have taken longer to process than the government's service standards dictate they should. That's about 54 per cent of all pending applications in the system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2022.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • CF Montreal sending Mihailovic to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

    MONTREAL — Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The team announced Wednesday that it has sold Mihailovic's playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed amount of money. The transfer is effective Jan. 1, 2023. "This is a very exciting moment for me, but also sad, knowing that I will be leaving CF Montreal,” Mihailovic said in a statement. “When I joined this team from Chicago, I didn't expect this

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s