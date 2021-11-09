Federal lawyers say vaccine rule should remain while cases play out in court: COVID-19 updates

The Biden administration framed its vaccine mandate for private employers in life-and-death terms Monday in a legal filing that sought to get the requirement back on track after it was halted by a federal court.

The filing was made in response to a stay issued over the weekend by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Stopping the mandate from taking effect will only prolong the COVID-19 pandemic and would “cost dozens or even hundreds of lives per day,” lawyers for the Justice and Labor departments said. As of Monday, the seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. was 1,110, but it’s not clear what role a future vaccine mandate for private businesses would play in reducing that figure.

The mandate would apply to private businesses with more than 100 workers. Employees who do not receive the shots by Jan. 4 would be required to wear a mask and be tested weekly for the coronavirus.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration rules issued last week create exemptions for workers citing religious objections and for those who do not interact in-person with coworkers or customers, as well as those who work only outdoors. Read more about the rules here.

►As soon as this week, Pfizer is expected to apply for authorization for booster shots of its vaccine for anyone 18 and older, the Washington Post reported. If the Food and Drug Administration authorizes the request, it would mean all U.S. adults would be eligible for boosters.

►More than 360,000 U.S. children under 12 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data updated Tuesday morning.

►Vaccinated travelers were welcomed back to the U.S. Monday as the COVID-19 travel ban ended after more than 600 days.

►A data survey from The New York Times showed the gap in COVID-19 death rates between red and blue counties grew faster in October than any previous month.

►Kentucky surpassed 10,000 deaths from COVID since March 2020, a stark outcome as the virus continues its spread throughout the state — striking hardest at those not vaccinated.

📈Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 46 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 755,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global totals: More than 250 million cases and 5 million deaths. More than 194 million Americans — 58% of the population — are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

📘 What we're reading: COVID-19 continues to be present on cruise ships sailing in U.S. waters, data from the CDC obtained by USA TODAY shows. But travelers are feeling more secure with the protocols in place.

Singapore halts free COVID-19 treatment for unvaccinated patients

Starting Dec. 8, Singapore will no longer pay for COVID-19 treatment for people who are "unvaccinated by choice," the country's Ministry of Health announced Monday.

The Singaporean government has been "footing the full COVID-19 medical bills" for all citizens, permanent residents and long-term visitors "to avoid financial considerations adding to public uncertainty and concern when COVID-19 was an emergent and unfamiliar disease," the health ministry said in a statement.

Unvaccinated people now make up the majority of patients requiring intensive care, straining healthcare resources, the ministry added.

With over 82% of its population fully vaccinated, Singapore has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the world, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Federal court upholds United Airlines employee vaccine mandate

A federal judge on Monday allowed United Airlines to continue its vaccine mandate for employees, ruling the airline could place unvaccinated staff on unpaid leave, even if they had received medical or religious exemptions to the vaccine.

United Airlines became the first major airline to require employees to get vaccinated. Six employees sued the airline in September, arguing "United has put its religious and disabled workers in an impossible position — take the COVID-19 vaccine, at the expense of their religious beliefs [or face indefinite] unpaid leave," according to the ruling.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark Pittman rejected this argument and said human resources policies such as this one are left up to the company.

Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 deaths for 25th time in 40 days

The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 39 more COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths for the 25th time in the past 40 days.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 37,455 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll remains at 1,498.

Based on cases from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4, the Navajo Department of Health on Monday issued an advisory for 56 communities due to an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

“We have to be very careful, take precautions, wear masks in public, get fully vaccinated, and limit traveling off the Navajo Nation,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said. “We all have to do our part to push back on COVID-19.”

All Navajo Nation executive branch employees had to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Associated Press

