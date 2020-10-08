Federal judge weighs arguments in lawsuit over Florida voter registration system crash

These postcards are being mailed out to potential voters who aren't registered, but some say it's too little too late.

The fate of thousands of potential voters blocked from registering when the state’s online system went down for several hours before Monday’s 11:59 p.m. deadline is now in the hands of a federal judge.

After a sometimes heated two-hour hearing Thursday, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said he would make a decision at some point later in the day whether the state had to extend the deadline.

“I will try to get an order out quickly as I can today,” Walker said, noting that he had kept a jury in another trial in Gainesville on hold for 90 minutes.

Walker also acknowledged the time constraints, with the election mere weeks away. He anticipated that whatever his order says, it will be appealed by one of the sides.

A coalition of voter registration groups, as well as the Dream Defenders, New Florida Majority, Florida Immigrant Coalition, Organize Florida and two would-be voters who said they were prevented from registering before Monday's deadline, sued the state. They claim thousands of voters were disenfranchised when the online system crashed.

In their lawsuit filed Tuesday against Gov. Ron DeSantis and Secretary of State Laurel Lee, the state's chief elections officer, the plaintiffs also said a decision announced around noon Tuesday to extend the deadline to 7 p.m. Tuesday was not enough time to capture all the people who tried to register but couldn't.

They’ve asked for an additional extension of the voter registration deadline.

Toward the beginning of the hearing, Walker dismissed DeSantis as a defendant, after a short discussion with his attorney to determine that DeSantis did not have the authority to extend the deadline in this context. Lee said she had consulted with DeSantis before declaring Tuesday’s extension.

“Secretary Lee could have consulted tarot cards, but that doesn’t mean you can sue the tarot cards,” said Walker, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, in the hearing.

According to numbers provided by Deputy Chief information Officer Scott Maynor, only 19% more people registered on the day of the deadline than had registered the day before – far short of the 140% uptick seen in 2018. Extending the registration period to 7 p.m. added an additional 50,000 voters, Maynor said.

“It's fair to say there was an impact because of system failure,” said attorney Mohammed Jazil, representing Lee. “But we showed we addressed that.”

That total still falls short of the expected increase, Walker said: “I realize we abandoned science, but have we also shown that math is disfavored?” he asked. “Over 20,000 people lost out on their chance to register online because of this snafu.”

Stuart Naifeh, representing the plaintiffs, said the number of new voters don’t reflect all the people who tried and failed to register Monday. He also questioned whether the people who were blocked from registering online were notified of the extension.

Walker responded, “The fact that far fewer registered than could have would suggest that ‘Houston we have a problem,’ notwithstanding corrective action.”

The state argued that extending the deadline further would place a burden on local supervisors of elections, submitting affidavits from Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, who is currently vice president of the state supervisors association, and Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux.

In his experience, Earley said, another extension of the voter registration deadline would only add more confusion and reinforce the mistrust voters already have surrounding this election.

“Florida hasn’t managed to count votes properly when there wasn’t a pandemic," Walker said. "The fact is, there is a pandemic. The fact is, huge percentages of people are voting by mail. The fact is, there will be huge lines. Don’t I have to consider the integrity of the entire voting process of Florida?”

