Federal judge temporarily blocks SC abortion ban 1 day after it was signed into law

A federal judge temporarily blocked South Carolina’s new “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban a day after the governor signed the bill into law.

Friday’s hearing at the downtown Columbia federal courthouse took place less than 24 hours after Gov. Henry McMaster signed the state’s restrictive new abortion bill into law at the State House in front of a packed crowd of supporters.

The law ban nearly all abortions in South Carolina, halting the procedure when a fetal heartbeat is detected which can be at about six weeks, sometimes when a woman does not know she is pregnant. South Carolina’s ban directly conflicts with a nearly 50-year-old U.S. Supreme Court decision — Roe v. Wade — that granted women a constitutionally-protected right to terminate a pregnancy prior to viability, or about four months after the pregnancy begins.

The law does allow some exceptions for rape and incest, but requires a reporting requirement. It also has exceptions for situations when the woman’s health is at serious risk or the fetus has a fatal anomaly.

Any doctor or other person found guilty of performing an abortion in violation of South Carolina’s new law could be sent to prison for up to two years.

Planned Parenthood has temporarily stopped performing abortions at its two South Carolina clinics.

However, both clinics in Charleston and Columbia are still performing other regularly scheduled health services, including mammograms and testing for sexually transmitted diseases, said Planned Parenthood South Atlantic spokeswoman Molly Rivera.

Abortion providers take SC to court

On Thursday, just as McMaster was set to sign the bill, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, the Greenville Women’s Clinic and Dr. Terry Buffkin filed a lawsuit in federal court asserting the law was unconstitutional. They requested an immediate injunction to prohibit the law from being enforced until a decision could be made on the merits of the case.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs said more than 75 patients are scheduled for abortion appointments in the next 72 hours,

Planned Parenthood’s clinics in Charleston and Columbia and the Greenville Women’s Clinic operate the only clinics in the state where abortions are done. Those clinics provide a wide variety of other women’s health issues as well, their lawsuit said.

“Many additional South Carolinians await services next week and in the weeks that follow,” the plaintiffs said.

Buffkin, meanwhile, is a a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist physician and a co-owner of Greenville Women’s Clinic.

He also provides a “wide range” of other health care services, the lawsuit said.

Defendants in the case include the state’s Attorney General Alan Wilson, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s new director Edward Simmer, the S.C. Board of Medical Examiners President Anne Cook and members of that group’s board.

In a response, Wilson asked Judge Mary Lewis not to make an immediate decision until the defendants can present a fully developed memorandum, with possible exhibits, supporting the denial of a preliminary injunction.

Wilson also said that in passing the bill, the General Assembly had found that a “heartbeat is a key indicator of human life. As set forth in the General Assembly’s findings the presence of a heartbeat is a sign that the fetus is highly likely to survive until live birth.”

The courts should defer to South Carolina’s General Assembly in this matter because “ legislatures are better suited to make the necessary factual judgments in this area,” Wilson said in his response.

The plaintiff’s lawsuit, which had been prepared beforehand to be filed as soon as McMaster’s signing was imminent, described the new law as “an affront to the dignity and health of South Carolinians.”

“In particular, it is an attack on families with low incomes, South Carolinians of color, and rural South Carolinians, who already face inequities in access to medical care and who will bear the brunt of the law’s cruelties,” they said. “South Carolinians face a critical shortage of reproductive health care providers,including obstetrician-gynecologists, and the rate at which South Carolinians, particularly Black South Carolinians, die from pregnancy-related causes is shockingly high.”

They continued: “Rather than working to end these preventable deaths and honoring South Carolinians’ reproductive health care decisions, the Legislature has instead chosen to criminalize nearly all abortion.”

Abortion bans tied up in court

South Carolina’s new abortion ban is among the strictest in the nation, and the state joins a 10 other states that have passed similar laws.

All abortion ban laws are tied up in court.

A key feature of the new law requires doctors to perform an ultrasound to detect a heartbeat before performing an abortion.

If a heartbeat is detected, the doctor would be prohibited from performing an abortion unless the pregnancy threatens the woman’s life or could cause severe harm to her health, if the fetus has an anomaly not compatible with life or in cases where the woman reports being the victim of rape or incest.

But if a woman tells a doctor she was the victim of rape or incest, the doctor must report that allegation to the local sheriff — with or without the woman’s consent.

South Carolina’s Republican leaders pushed the anti-abortion legislation as a priority this year, particularly after Republicans strengthened their grip by flipping five seats in November.

Moreover, last year’s installation of a third conservative U.S. Supreme Court justice nominated by former President Donald Trump has given abortion foes in South Carolina and across the nation hope that the newly-constituted high court will, at last, overturn the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade.

Reporter Emily Bohatch and the Associated Press contributed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.