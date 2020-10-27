Federal judge rejects Trump’s request in rape defamation case

A federal judge has denied President Donald Trump’s request for the United States government to replace him as the defendant of a defamation lawsuit related to a decades-old rape allegation that allegedly occurred in the 1990s.

Judge Lewis A Kaplan of Federal District Court in Manhattan ruled on Tuesday that Mr Trump was not an “employee of the Government within the meaning of the relevant statues."

“Even if he were such an ‘employee’, President Trump’s allegedly defamatory statements concerning Ms Carroll would have not been within the scope of his employment,” Judge Kaplan wrote in his decision.

The Justice Department attempted to step into the defamation lawsuit and defend the president by arguing what Mr Trump said against writer E Jean Carroll while in office was within the scope of the presidency. This move, if sided on by the judge, would’ve likely ended the proceedings, since the US government cannot be sued for defamation.

But now, for the moment, the lawsuit can move forward against Mr Trump, as he was deemed a private citizen in the case.

