Federal judge overturns 48-hour waiting period for abortions in Tennessee

A federal judge has declared Tennessee’s 48-hour waiting period for abortions is unconstitutional, striking down a rule requiring women to make two trips – one for a counseling session and another for the procedure.

US District Judge Bernard Freidman ruled that the law “substantially burdens" women seeking an abortion in the state, among more than a dozen that require similar waiting periods.

“Women’s mental and emotional health is not benefited because the mandatory waiting period does nothing to increase the decisional certainty among women contemplating having an abortion," he wrote in his more than 100-page ruling.

He added that "evidence demonstrates that at least [95 per cent] of women are certain of their decisions, post-abortion regret is uncommon, and abortion does not increase women’s risk of negative mental health outcomes.”

The ruling arrived on the heels of a federal appellate court ruling on Tuesday that struck down a Texas law effectively banning the evacuation and dilation procedure, the most common abortion procedure in the second trimester.

In a two-to-one ruling among the three-judge panel, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals argued that the Texas ban “unduly burdens a woman’s constitutionally protected right” to obtain an abortion, while forcing care providers "to act contrary to their medical judgment [and] the best interest of their patient.”

Both rulings arrived as Amy Coney Barrett, Donald Trumps’s appointee to the US Supreme Court, participated in confirmation hearings in the Senate.

Democrats and abortion rights advocates fear her ascension could jeopardise women’s healthcare by ruling to overturn the landmark decision from Roe v Wade and stifle access to reproductive health services by dismantling the Affordable Care Act.

