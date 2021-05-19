Federal judge dismisses lawsuit over 'Let's Make a Slave' assignment taught at Tennessee elementary school

Meghan Mangrum, Nashville Tennessean
·6 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against Metro Nashville Public Schools and a teacher last fall over a controversial assignment taught at a Tennessee elementary school about keeping Black slaves under control.

A Nashville, Tennessee, family filed the lawsuit on behalf of their son, referred to as "John Doe," who has autism.

The assignment, called "Let's Make a Slave," was given to a fourth-grade class at Waverly Belmont Elementary School in February 2020 and focused on a Willie Lynch speech said to have been given in the 1700s by a West Indian plantation owner to white Virginia colonists about how to control their slaves.

The family claimed the “wild graphic and inappropriate” content caused physical and emotional harm to their child, who was in fourth grade at the time.

U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger dismissed the case Monday, saying there isn’t evidence of “actionable harassment” or that the school district was “deliberately indifferent” to complaints of racial discrimination or harassment.

But Trauger did acknowledge the lesson "may have been ill-advised and developmentally inappropriate for the age group," according to court documents.

Mock slave auctions, racist lessons: How US history class often traumatizes, dehumanizes Black students

'Wild graphic and inappropriate': Metro Schools employee alleges she was demoted after complaining about slavery assignment

The lawsuit claimed that the student suffered repeated acts of racial harassment by adults and peers. In addition, the lawsuit claimed the school district had knowledge of the harassment, including teasing by the student's classmates, and the “racially hostile educational environment” but were indifferent to the circumstances.

“The complaint alleges that the lesson predictably ‘spilled onto the playground’ … and that the other students ‘joked’ about the Black History lesson, telling Doe, ‘You are my slave,'" Trauger wrote in her ruling. But the complaint didn't "suggest how frequently or for what length of time this teasing occurred."

Legal precedent set by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals that the federal judge cited in the ruling requires such teasing be "systematic" or "pervasive" in order to be deemed harassment. It also is required to "[mean] something more than just juvenile behavior among students, even behavior that is antagonistic, non-consensual, and crass."

Doe's family argued the student, who is Black, was repeatedly terrified and thought his family could be broken apart, separated, or set on fire, according to the original lawsuit. He was afraid that he could be sold as a slave. The boy's mother learned of the lesson when she found the assignment in his backpack.

The assignment led to outrage, including calls from community and city leaders asking for stronger oversight and policies for the district — which serves nearly 70% Black and brown children.

A student-teacher from Vanderbilt University led the lesson under the supervision of the teacher, Andrew Herman, and was dismissed from Metro Nashville Public Schools following the incident. Herman was also placed on administrative leave at the time but has since returned to employment by the district.

These actions by the district, the judge's ruling states, show that it was not indifferent and did not ignore Doe's concerns.

“We appreciate the court’s finding that the district acted reasonably in addressing the unsanctioned actions by a student-teacher in providing that lesson," Sean Braisted, spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools, said in a statement Tuesday. "As a district, we will continue to work with teachers to provide approved lessons and professional development necessary to educate students on difficult and complex historical and current events in the appropriate way.”

Related: Tennesseans tackle tough subjects like slavery, segregation in the classroom using local context, living history

More: Critical race theory isn't taught in Tennessee schools. Here's what is being taught about race.

At the time, the district did characterize the content of the assignment as "not age-appropriate or within the scope of sequence for the fourth grade class" though.

The judge echoed the district and even acknowledged that the lesson might have been "especially inappropriate" for Doe, a student with a known disability but ruled that the educational content did not constitute "harassment on the basis of race."

"The court also accepts that the entire incident was extremely traumatic for a sensitive child with autism," Trauger wrote. "While the lesson in question may well have been especially inappropriate for John Doe as a student with a known disability, and even developmentally inappropriate for all fourth graders, that does not mean that its educational content constituted actionable harassment on the basis of race."

Justin Gilbert, a Chattanooga-based attorney who specializes in education-related cases and represented the student's family, declined to comment on the judge's ruling Tuesday because he is representing similar cases in court at this time.

Less than a month after filing the lawsuit on behalf of Doe, his mother, referred to as Jane Doe in court documents to protect the identity of her child, filed another lawsuit alleging she was demoted from her position with the district after filing the first lawsuit on behalf of her son.

The employee alleged that she was fired from her position in Metro School's central office and was then passed over for a new position.

In the second lawsuit, filed in federal court in November, Doe claimed her previous job position was eliminated and she was demoted back to a classroom teaching position — and only then because she is tenured — in retaliation for speaking out and filing the first lawsuit over the assignment and the harm her son suffered.

The ruling comes as educators and lawmakers alike debate how topics like slavery, race, and racism is taught in Tennessee schools.

Earlier this month, lawmakers banned the teaching of critical race theory in public schools.

The bill, which awaits Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's signature, threatens to withhold funding from public schools that teach that the United States is fundamentally racist or sexist or that individuals are "inherently privileged, racist, sexist, or oppressive" because of their race or sex, among other provisions.

Educators have since argued that teaching history — which can often include talking about race and racism — will only become more difficult.

The Tennessee Department of Education has said it isn't aware of any schools currently teaching the themes in question in the bill nor has the department received any complaints about schools doing so.

Instead, incidents of lessons gone wrong — like the one cited in this lawsuit — and calls for more anti-racism or implicit bias training for educators have been common across the state in recent years.

Follow Meghan Mangrum on Twitter @memangrum.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Lawsuit over 'Let's Make a Slave' school assignment dismissed by judge

Latest Stories

  • Canucks ownership reportedly courting Sedin twins for front-office roles

    As rumours of major change swirl around the Canucks, Daniel and Henrik Sedin are reportedly inching closer to joining Vancouver's front office.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Is the North ready to be competitive yet?

    The Maple Leafs and Oilers are clear favorites to advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Kyle Lowry opens up on what will factor into his free agency decision

    Kyle Lowry says his family will play a large part in whether he'll remain with the Toronto Raptors next season.

  • Red Wings stay with coach Jeff Blashill in long-term rebuild

    General manager Steve Yzerman made the announcement Tuesday, giving Blashill a contract extension despite a five-year postseason drought.

  • Derek Jeter will get 'The Last Dance' treatment with his own 6-part documentary series at ESPN

    Will we finally learn Derek Jeter's true feelings about Alex Rodriguez?

  • Man United's protesting fans treated to Cavani wonder goal

    A crowd of 10,000 home supporters were allowed to attend the game following an easing of lockdown restrictions by the British government.

  • Don't expect fans to be allowed into Canadian arenas for NHL playoffs

    Canada's deputy chief public health officer doesn't see the country joining the U.S. in allowing fans into arenas during the NHL playoffs.

  • Tom Brady working on unscripted series with Fox

    Is Tom Brady going to be the next Guy Fieri? We can't rule it out.

  • Brooke Henderson hopes Ontario golf courses open soon

    Henderson said on Tuesday she thinks golf can be played safely if social distancing is practised.

  • Kyle Lowry on his future, Masai Ujiri & 'difficult' season

    Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry discusses the ups and downs of this past season, his relationship with Masai Ujiri and what he's looking for in a new contract.

  • 'We were close': Jets-Oilers historic playoff battles still resonate with alumni

    It's been more than three decades since the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers last met in the playoffs, but the circumstances remain eerily similar.

  • Yuta Watanabe on ways to improve, Kyle Lowry & the 2021 Olympics

    During his end of season availability, Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe discusses how he improved this season, working with Nick Nurse and Kyle Lowry and his summertime plans.

  • B.C. fighter crowned MMA world champion

    Arjan Bhullar of Richmond, B.C., was declared the mixed martial arts heavyweight champion of the world, becoming the first person of South Asian descent to win the title.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • DeSclafani sharp in return to Cincy, Giants beat Reds 4-2

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Anthony DeSclafani gave up one run over seven good innings, Alex Dickerson hit a three-run homer and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Tuesday night. DeSclafani (4-1), who signed with the Giants after five seasons in Cincinnati, was outstanding in his first appearance back at Great American Ball Park, scattering six hits and striking out seven. Jake McGee pitched the ninth and got the Reds in order for his 11th save. Brandon Crawford also homered for the NL West-leading Giants, who took the first two of the four-game set with the Reds. Luis Castillo (1-6) struck out 11 through five innings and gave up three runs, all on Dickerson's homer. With Crawford and Mauricio Dubón on base in the Giants fourth, Castillo threw a 1-1 changeup that Dickerson hit over the fence in right-center. Dickerson also doubled and singled. Jesse Winker led off the game with home run for the Reds, but they couldn't get another runner past second base until Nick Castellanos homered in the eighth off reliever Zack Littell. TRAINER'S ROOM Giants: 2B Wilmer Flores left the game in the second inning with tightness in his right hamstring. ... 1B Brandon Belt missed a third straight game with tightness in his left side. He is day to day. Reds: The absence of two key players due to injuries caused another ripple in an infield already struggling defensively. Mike Moustakas was held out of the starting lineup for a fourth game with a heel contusion, and Nick Senzel was out with a sore knee and other minor injuries. Moustakas, the regular third baseman, had been playing first base with Joey Votto sidelined, and outfielder Senzel had been at third. UP NEXT LHP Wade Miley (4-3), who threw a no-hitter on May 7 but lasted only three innings in his last start Friday, will be on the mound for the Reds against Giants RHP Kevin Gausman. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press

  • Rennie Stennett, leadoff hitter of MLB's first all-Black and Latino starting lineup, dies at 72

    The Pirates star left his mark.

  • Pacers rout Hornets 144-117 in NBA's 1st play-in game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 14 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists, and the short-handed Indiana Pacers routed the Charlotte Hornets 144-117 in the Eastern Conference’s first play-in game Tuesday night. Led by Sabonis and Doug McDermott, who scored 16 of his 21 points in the first quarter, the ninth-seeded Pacers snapped a franchise-worst nine-game losing streak in the postseason. They also moved within one victory of making a sixth consecutive playoff appearance. Indiana will visit the loser of Tuesday’s other play-in game, No. 7 Boston against No. 8 Washington, on Thursday. Charlotte was led by Miles Bridges with 18 points and former Indiana University star Cody Zeller with 17. The Hornets finished the season with six straight losses. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Sabonis leads Pacers past Hornets 144-117 in play-in round

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 14 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists, and the short-handed Indiana Pacers routed the Charlotte Hornets 144-117 in the Eastern Conference’s first play-in game Tuesday night. Led by Sabonis and Doug McDermott, who scored 16 of his 21 points in the first quarter, the ninth-seeded Pacers snapped a franchise-worst nine-game losing streak in the postseason. They also moved within one victory of making a sixth consecutive playoff appearance. Indiana will visit the loser of Tuesday's other play-in game, No. 7 Boston against No. 8 Washington, on Thursday. It was Indiana's first postseason win since a blowout victory against Cleveland in April 2018. And the Pacers won this one despite losing forward Caris LeVert to the league's health and safety protocol. Charlotte was led by Miles Bridges with 18 points and former Indiana University star Cody Zeller with 17. The Hornets finished the season with six straight losses. The difference: Indiana's playoff experience, which showed right from the start. With McDermott leading the charge, Indiana started 7 of 11 from 3-point range, continually beat the Hornets to loose balls and stayed in front of Charlotte on defense. Indiana pulled out to a 23-9 lead, and then extended the margin 40-24 after one, 69-45 at halftime and 76-45 early in the third quarter. The Hornets were never close after the opening minutes. The Pacers finished 16 of 35 on 3s and shot 55.2% from the field overall. TIP-INS Hornets: Terry Rozier had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Malik Monk added 13 points. ... LaMelo Ball had 14 points and four rebounds in his postseason debut. ... Rozier and Devonte’ Graham each finished the regular season among the league’s top 15 in 3s made, but the Hornets were just 12 for 40 from deep against the Pacers. ... Charlotte's last postseason win came in April 2016 when it beat Miami. ... The Hornets have lost three straight postseason games when they could have advanced. Pacers: Sabonis had a franchise-record nine triple-doubles in the regular season, four in May. ... T.J. McConnell had 17 points, five rebounds and four steals. Oshae Brissett scored 23 points, and Justin Holiday had 12. ... Goga Bitadze had 14 points and 10 rebounds. ... McDermott has scored in double figures in a career-best 14 straight games. ... The Pacers have won four of their last six. ... Indiana finished the regular season with the best road record in the East at 21-15. INJURY REPORT The Pacers won despite missing LeVert, starting center Myles Turner (right foot), starting forward T.J. Warren (left foot) and key backup Jeremy Lamb (left knee). Malcolm Brogdon had 16 points and eight assists in his first game back since injuring his right hamstring April 29. Charlotte played without Gordon Hayward (sprained right foot) and Cody Martin (sprained left ankle). UP NEXT The Pacers travel to Boston or Washington on Thursday, with the winner claiming the East's final playoff spot. Charlotte heads home for the offseason. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Marot, The Associated Press