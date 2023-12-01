Federal judge blocks Montana TikTok ban, state law 'likely violates the First Amendment'

A federal judge blocked a Montana state law banning TikTok, saying it “likely violates the First Amendment.”

The ban of the Chinese-owned app in the state was passed by Montana lawmakers earlier this year and was signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte in May. It was due to take effect on Jan. 1.

U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy said in granting a preliminary injunction Thursday that the TikTok ban – the first of its kind in the nation – "oversteps state power and infringes on the constitutional rights of users."

TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, could not be immediately reached for comment. TikTok and some content creators who filed a lawsuit challenging the Montana law argued in a hearing last month that it violated the First Amendment.

Montana lawmakers cited concerns that the Chinese government could force TikTok to hand over information on its 150 million U.S. users. Gianforte could not be reached for comment.

No other state has passed a TikTok ban but a few have sued.

TikTok is displayed on the screen of an iPhone on an US flag as the background.

Federal efforts to ban TikTok which began in 2020 when President Donald Trump tried to cut off the popular app with an executive order have also not been successful.

The federal government and more than half of the states have banned TikTok from being used on government-owned devices.

Two-thirds of American teens use TikTok every day, according to a 2022 Pew Research Center survey. Some 16% say they use TikTok almost constantly.

Will TikTok be banned? Maybe it should be for kids, at least.

Montana's measure was introduced in February by the state's GOP-controlled Legislature and sparked months of national debate before it was easily passed by the House. But security experts say it would be difficult to enforce the ban.

Montana's new law would ban downloads of TikTok across the state and fine any "entity" $10,000 per day for each time a person in the state is able to access the social media platform or download the app. The penalties would not apply to users.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Montana TikTok ban blocked by federal judge