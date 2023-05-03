How will the housing market be affected with the Federal Reserve interest rates hike?

Mortgage rates have more than doubled since the Federal Reserve first raised interest rates more than a year ago to tame inflation, but that did not stop the Fed from raising the interest rate again on Wednesday.

The latest quarter percentage point hike takes the fed-funds rate to a target range of 5%- 5.25%, its highest since 2007.

The expectation that higher mortgage rates would cool stratospheric housing prices hasn't entirely borne fruit, but the rate hikes have caused both homebuyers and home sellers to sit on the sidelines.

While housing prices dropped slightly year-over-year in February and March, a lack of inventory and a strong jobs market have contributed to stubbornly high home prices despite much higher mortgage rates.

Will this rate hike further dampen the spring housing market? We asked a few housing experts.

The latest Fed's rate hike should not affect mortgage rates as it was an expected move, says Taylor Marr, Redfin Deputy Chief Economist.

Confirmation of a pause, which the Fed stopped short of doing, could have put downward pressure on long-term bond yields and homebuyers could seem more in mortgage rate relief, he says.

“The impact on mortgage rates will be what ultimately determines if the housing market gets a boost or is dampened further,” says Marr.

The latest interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve is "unnecessary and harmful" especially since consumer price inflation has been decelerating, says National Association of Realtors’ chief economist Lawrence Yun.

"It (inflation) will be even lower as the heavyweight component to inflation, which is housing rent, will inevitably slow down given the 40-year high robust construction of new empty apartment units," says Yun.

The fast rate hikes by the Fed have already upended the balance sheets of many small regional banks such Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank.

"They are becoming zombie-like banks, unable to lend even to good businesses as they are more concerned with balance sheet shuffling for survival," says Yun. "This situation will worsen with each additional rate hike by the Federal Reserve."

He believes mortgage rates will fall in the second half of the year, boosting homebuying.

“Mortgage rates are likely to descend lower later in the year as the consumer price inflation calms down and changes the thinking of the Fed from tightening to possibly loosening the monetary policy,” says Yun. “That's very important in light of regional, small-size banks that are unable to absorb rate hikes like, for example, First Republic Bank."

Consumer confidence levels, even more than the cost of borrowing, could decide how the housing market will fare, according to Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS.

Confidence in the U.S. economy fell in April, according to the latest report from the Conference Board.

The business group’s Consumer Confidence Index decreased to 101.3 in April from a reading of 104.0 the month before.

“While consumers’ relatively favorable assessment of the current business environment improved somewhat in April, their expectations fell and remain below the level which often signals a recession looming in the short-term,” said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director, Economics at The Conference Board.“Consumers became more pessimistic about the outlook for both business conditions and labor markets.”

Meanwhile, consumer inflation expectations over the next 12 months remain essentially unchanged from March, according to the survey.

An economic downturn later this year, even a mild one, could send mortgage rates a little lower in the second half of the year, says Sturtevant.

“Consumer confidence, which dipped to a nine-month low last month, could be the most important metric to watch,” says Sturtevant. “How people are feeling about economic uncertainties could be the key driver of what the housing market looks like in the second half of the year.”

Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy is a housing and economy correspondent for USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @SwapnaVenugopal and sign up for our Daily Money newsletter here.

