Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Announces 2022 Director Election Results

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta
·6 min read
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

Board Diversity Further Increased

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) today announced the results of the 2022 director election. The Bank conducted an election to fill the member directorships for Florida, Georgia, and Maryland, and one independent directorship representing members across the FHLBank Atlanta footprint. All of the directors-elect will begin a four-year term commencing on January 1, 2023.

Eduardo “Eddy” Arriola was re-elected to serve as the member director representing the state of Florida, Richard “Rick” Whaley was re-elected to serve as the member director for Georgia, Kim C. Liddell was re-elected to serve as the member director representing the state of Maryland, and Kathleen C. McKinney was elected to serve as an independent director.

“We are pleased to see the return of directors Arriola and Liddell to the Bank’s board, and I am grateful to the FHLBank Atlanta members in Georgia for entrusting me with another term as director representing my home state,” said FHLBank Atlanta chair of the board of directors, Rick Whaley. “We are also very pleased to welcome Kathleen McKinney to the board. Ms. McKinney brings a wealth of experience that will benefit the Bank tremendously, and she further increases the diversity of our board,” added Whaley.

Mr. Arriola is executive vice president and market executive for SeacoastBank. He is the founder and former chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Apollo Bank, a community bank in Miami that was acquired by SeacoastBank in October, 2022. Mr. Arriola is also currently completing his second term as a board member of the Miami Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, and is a past board member of the Florida Bankers Association and BankServ. Mr. Arriola served as an investor and member of the board of directors of Total Bank from 2002 to 2007, and prior to founding Apollo Bank in 2010 he was involved in several entrepreneurial businesses in the technology and business service industries. He is the co-founder of Inktel, a 3,000 employee call center firm based in Miami, served as director of creative services for Avanti Case-Hoyt, a national graphic arts and printing firm, and served as a board member for gMed, a leading firm in the medical office automation space. Mr. Arriola also serves as the chairman of the board of the Inter-American Foundation (IAF), an independent U.S. government agency created to support grassroots development in Latin America and the Caribbean. He was appointed to the IAF board by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2012 and has continued in the role since then. Mr. Arriola earned his bachelor of arts in history from Boston College and is a graduate of the Owner/President Management Program of Harvard Business School. He is also a nearly 20-year member of the Young President’s Organization. He currently serves as a member of the Bank’s Credit and Member Services Committee, the Executive Committee, the Governance and Compensation Committee, and the Housing and Community Investment Committee.

Mr. Whaley has been a director of FHLBank Atlanta since 2013 and is currently chair of the Bank’s board of directors. Mr. Whaley has served as president, chief executive officer, and director of Citizens Bank of Americus in Americus, Georgia, since 2001. From 1989 to 2001, he served as market manager and commercial lender for Wachovia Bank. Mr. Whaley served as chairman of the South Georgia Technical College Foundation from 2008 to 2010, and as chairman of the Georgia Bankers Association from October 2010 to June 2012. He has served as a director of the Georgia Bankers Association Insurance Trust, Inc. since June 2013 and is a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Mr. Liddell has served as a director of BayVanguard Bank since October 31, 2020. He previously served as president and chief executive officer of 1880 Bank, formerly known as the National Bank of Cambridge, in Cambridge, Maryland from 2010, and as chairman of the board from April 2011, until its acquisition by BayVanguard Bank in October 2020. From 2004 to 2009, Mr. Liddell served as chief operating officer and executive vice president of Cardinal Financial Corporation (CFNL) and Cardinal Bank. Mr. Liddell has served as a board member of the Maryland Bankers Association, Virginia Bankers Association’s Member Services, Inc., Junior Achievement of the National Capital Area, Business in Education Partnership with the Falls Church City Public Schools, Arlington County Chamber of Commerce, Celebrate Fairfax, Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce, and Leadership Fairfax. Mr. Liddell currently serves on the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council and the board of the Dorchester General Hospital Foundation. He previously served on the board of the Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Liddell serves as chair of the Bank’s Credit and Member Services Committee, vice chair of the Finance Committee, and as a member of the Executive Committee and Housing and Community Investment Committee.

Ms. McKinney has been a public finance attorney in South Carolina since 1978. She is currently senior counsel with Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd (1995-present), and she was previously with the McNair law firm (now Burr Forman, 1978-1995). Ms. McKinney is a member of the American College of Bond Counsel, where she serves on the Executive Committee, and she is a member and past president of the National Association of Bond Lawyers. Ms. McKinney most recently served as an independent director on the board of the Federal Home Loan Banks’ Office of Finance (OF) from 2010-2022, where she was a 12-year member of the Audit Committee and served as Vice Chair of the Governance Committee. She is a member of the Board of Trustees for Spartanburg Methodist College and its immediate past chair. She is also Chair of the Strategic Planning Committee of the Greenville Humane Society, and Chair of the Board of Directors for the Sigal Music Museum. Ms. McKinney served on the Board of Trustees of Furman University for 12 years, including service as Chair of the Board of Trustees, and she has been a member of the board of several endowments. Ms. McKinney holds both a B.A. (summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa) and a J.D. (cum laude) from the University of South Carolina School of Law where she was Executive Editor of the South Carolina Law Review and is the recipient of numerous honors and awards including being recognized in Chambers USA Banking & Finance (2020-2022) as well as Chambers/M&A: Banking & Finance (2006-2018) and South Carolina Super Lawyers® Government Finance (2014-2022).

About FHLBank Atlanta
FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank’s members—its shareholders and customers—are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district Banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $7.3 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than one million households.

For more information, visit our website at www.fhlbatl.com.

CONTACT: Peter E. Garuccio
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta
pgaruccio@fhlbatl.com
404.888.8143


