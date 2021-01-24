Federal government wants Americans to buy groceries online. Most people on SNAP can’t, despite benefits increase.

Romina Ruiz-Goiriena, USA TODAY
·8 min read

When the coronavirus first hit, Miranda Wilt knew a grocery store run could be fatal to her children.

Both 10-year-old Aiden and eight-year-old Rosie are on the autism spectrum and legally disabled. Wilt, a 35-year-old single mom, said she's too scared to leave the house herself, let alone go outside with her kids, who can't wear face masks.

She turned to online grocery shopping to stay safe, but her monthly SNAP allotment of $55 barely covers the family's essential needs, and that's before the tip and delivery fee.

"I have no other choice. I have a child who has a disease that has no treatment and no cure," said Wilt.

The federal government has said Americans should stay home and buy groceries online, leading to a 300% explosion in online food shopping. But a majority of Americans who depend on food stamps have no choice but to shop in person because the federal government only allows online shopping with SNAP benefits in limited circumstances in 47 states. For those who are able to shop on the web, the costs can be shocking for families who barely have enough to eat in part because SNAP benefits cannot be used to pay for delivery fees or tips.

"Groceries have just gone up dramatically, your milk, your eggs," said Wilt. "You're looking at $15 dollars for a delivery fee."

Of 38 million Americans receiving food stamps, only 1.4 million have been able to purchase food online since 2019, when the U.S. Department of Agriculture began allowing SNAP recipients to shop for food on the web under a limited pilot program.

On Friday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order calling on the USDA to expand and extend federal nutrition assistance programs to help millions of Americans who have become unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but made no mention of online food shopping access. Last week, Biden called to extend SNAP benefits until the end of the year as part of his proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package to Congress.

With more than 414,000 COVID-19 deaths and climbing in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend people avoid shopping for groceries in person. Leslie M. Kantor, professor at Rutgers School of Public Health in New Jersey, said new contact tracing out of the United Kingdom showed the most frequent location people had visited prior to testing positive for COVID-19 was a supermarket.

An Amazon Prime food delivery worker loads bags of online grocery purchases into a vehicle in Miami. Congress approved $5 million for technical support to the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture to expand the online purchasing pilot for SNAP recipients. Many say buying groceries online is still too expensive.
An Amazon Prime food delivery worker loads bags of online grocery purchases into a vehicle in Miami. Congress approved $5 million for technical support to the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture to expand the online purchasing pilot for SNAP recipients. Many say buying groceries online is still too expensive.

50 million Americans struggle with food insecurity

The coronavirus didn't cause the country's hunger problem, but it has made it much worse. Before the pandemic, more than 35 million people struggled with food insecurity. Now that number is closer to 50 million, and worse among people of color, according to a recent report by Feeding America, a hunger-relief organization. In many cases, people living on the poverty line—defined as $26,174 for a family of four—are essential workers, don't have health insurance or live in multigenerational homes, factors that all make them more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Thirty-one percent of U.S. households, or roughly 40 million people, buy groceries online, but less than 5% of people on SNAP can afford to do so.

SNAP benefits average only about $1.40 per person per meal. Food insecurity experts have long said SNAP benefits don't provide nearly enough food to support an active, healthy life.

And the price of food has only gone up as the pandemic has kept workers at home. Americans now spend on average $184 on groceries each week, up from $159 before the outbreak of COVID-19. Approximately 48% of shoppers reported paying more for items.

USDA's online grocery pilot for SNAP recipients is only available through Amazon, Walmart, Aldi and a few other retailers sprinkled across the country. This does not include smaller community stores, farmers' markets or discounters where cents on the dollar usually go further. The biggest challenge is that the Agriculture Department must approve every store in each state to take payment through a pin system, a process that can take a full year and has created a huge backlog.

As part of the $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus passed last month, Congress allotted $5 million for technical support to the USDA to expand online food programs. However, no changes have been made to absorb the extra costs associated with buying food online despite the public health emergency.

SNAP recipients say it's too expensive to shop online

Virginia Hodge, 44, from Newark, Ohio, was laid off from her job in March. After her unemployment benefits ran out, she's been feeding her three kids PB&J every day to stretch her $46 a week in SNAP dollars.

Hodge, who suffers from Cronh's disease, a disorder that attacks the digestive system and is treated with immunosuppressants, only placed an online order once after a flare-up that landed her at the hospital for 17 days. Hodge said there is no way she could pay $20 in tip and delivery every week when she's struggling to keep power, water and heat on in the dead of winter.

"That's $80 dollars," said Hodge of a month's worth of delivery fees. "That's my water bill."

Hodge said her doctor won't let her go back to work until she is vaccinated against the virus, which in Ohio might not be until the summer. If food shopping online was more affordable, she said she wouldn't shop in a panic week after week, trying to avoid crowds or coming in contact with someone who isn't wearing a mask properly.

SNAP recipients purchasing food online can spend over a third of their total benefits—anywhere from $45 to $98—on one purchase because of higher food costs and limited inventory, according to exclusive data shared with USA TODAY obtained through FOIA requests by unBox, a student-led organization based in California working to address food insecurity and policy.

Online shopping with food stamps peaked in June right before states began reopening from COVID-19 quarantine restrictions, in some cases up to 19% in states like Kentucky, then stagnated because of the many access barriers, researchers said.

Instacart employee Monica Ortega uses her cellphone to scan items for an order
Instacart employee Monica Ortega uses her cellphone to scan items for an order

But researchers said there is very little data on who is using food stamps to purchase food online.

The lack of data has made it hard for policymakers and administrators to know how to allocate resources and make sure the USDA's pilot is successful, said Charlie Hoffs, unBox's co-founder.

Retailers provide limited options for SNAP clients

In an email to USA Today, Chris Rogers, vice president of retail at Instacart, declined to share how many SNAP users use the platform but said “the program has exceeded our expectations.”

Rogers said the company acknowledges how taxing delivery and pick-up fees could be on the country’s most economically vulnerable families. In hopes to help subsidize costs for SNAP beneficiaries, Instacart started waiving delivery fees in December for the "first three EBT orders for each customer with a valid EBT card associated with their account" until March 16.

At the moment, Instacart only allows for customers paying with food stamps to purchase food at Aldi. Rogers said Instacart has actively lobbied USDA to approve more retailers on the app.

With Amazon, SNAP beneficiaries customers can access more than 100,000 items and get free shipping on orders over $25. SNAP beneficiaries also have complimentary access to Amazon Fresh with free shipping on orders over $35 in most states.

But many SNAP users live in low-income neighborhoods that are outside these delivery zones.

In this April 29, 2020, file photo, a shopper wears a mask as she looks over meat products at a grocery store in Dallas.
In this April 29, 2020, file photo, a shopper wears a mask as she looks over meat products at a grocery store in Dallas.

That's the case for Jackie Klade, 36, from Wasau, Wisconsin, who can't find a store to deliver groceries for free in her hometown.

Klade is the mother of 11-year-old twins with autism, one of whom had a pacemaker put in last year. Her son's doctor prescribed a strict diet of vegetables and legumes to treat his pediatric heart disease.

"I can't feed my kids pasta or cans of Spaghettios," she said.

Before the pandemic, she worked part-time at a kitchen and was receiving $37 a month in SNAP benefits. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, extended the maximum amount to households in October, upping her allotment to around $450 a month.

Without the emergency SNAP allotment, Klade said, "it would be back to the food pantry for us."

Some lawmakers have made it their priority to improve healthy food options for SNAP recipients. Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat, proposed legislation in July that would create an online portal and app that would allow more discounters, smaller retailers and farmers to sell online to Americans paying with SNAP benefits.

"This important step will help millions of people safely put food on the table, especially in rural areas and from smaller community retailers,” said Durbin.

In Texas, Wilt said the last few months have taken a toll, especially after her home health aide quit in March. Unable to work or send the children back to school, she's had to manage both kids' education and medical care virtually.

Her youngest, Rosie, is one of 26 known people in the world—and the only one in Texas—with a rare genetic mutation of the USP7 gene that impedes normal bodily functions. As a result, she's nonverbal and has physical and developmental challenges that make her extremely high-risk for COVID-19.

Wilt said she's waiting for the government to look out for families like hers, who are counting dollars every month to feed their children while trying to avoid a deadly plague.

"They have us on a ball and chain," she said.

In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp recipients to use their EBT cards to shop at a farmer&#39;s market in Topsham, Maine. While many supermarkets and discounters accept SNAP benefits, many do not offer online grocery services amid the pandemic.
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp recipients to use their EBT cards to shop at a farmer's market in Topsham, Maine. While many supermarkets and discounters accept SNAP benefits, many do not offer online grocery services amid the pandemic.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Biden increased SNAP, but many can't buy groceries online

Latest Stories

  • UFC 257 full results: Poirier knocks out McGregor

    Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are 1-1 after Poirier's impressive second-round TKO of the Irishman at UFC 257 on Saturday.

  • Corey Perry makes the most of his Montreal Debut

    Corey Perry scored in a Canadiens win over the Canucks in his debut for Montreal on Saturday — even if putting the puck in the back of the net wasn't exactly his aim at the time.

  • Is Tony DeAngelo roasting fans on Twitter with a burner account?

    Social media detectives remain undefeated, and polarizing Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo may have just met their wrath.

  • Report: Matthew Stafford and Lions agree to part ways, looking into trade options

    Matthew Stafford has likely played his last snap in a Lions uniform.

  • Blue Jackets trade Dubois to Jets for Laine, Roslovic

    The Jets and Blue Jackets have pulled off a blockbuster trade involving two potential superstars.

  • Stephen Curry passes Reggie Miller for second on NBA's all-time 3-point list

    Only 411 3-pointers separate Curry from Ray Allen at No. 1.

  • Can the Bills punch their ticket back to the Super Bowl?

    The AFC's two best teams have arrived on a collision course in the championship game.

  • Reports: Deshaun Watson prefers Jets as trade destination, wants to play for Robert Saleh

    Watson reportedly wanted the Texans to interview the new Jets head coach. That didn't happen.

  • Packers-Buccaneers preview: HOF quarterbacks set to slug it out

    The NFC Championship game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career, but there's massive intrigue outside of this QB showdown, too.

  • Nick Nurse disagrees with notion Raptors are veteran group

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse disagreed with the idea that his team is a veteran squad. He also discusses how disappointed he was with his team’s effort last game and why it’s important to show up for every game in the NBA.

  • LaVar Ball calls for LaMelo to start in Charlotte: 'My boys are not freaking role players'

    Hornets coach James Borrego thinks differently.

  • Chris Boucher on pace for Most Improved Player

    Raptors centre Chris Boucher is putting up some extraordinary offensive numbers, reminiscent of Pascal Siakam's breakout 2018-19 season.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: All aboard the Jordan Kyrou hype train

    There were a number of significant developments this week, both good and bad for fantasy hockey managers.

  • Doc Emrick's influence strong in next generation of NHL's play-by-play broadcasters

    Islanders broadcaster Brendan Burke explains what the voice of hockey in the United States, Doc Emrick, has meant to him and his career.

  • Are Conor McGregor's fighting days numbered after TKO loss to Dustin Poirier?

    No one knows for sure, though it’s highly unlikely he’ll walk away just yet.

  • Stastny, Scheifele and Wheeler have three-point nights in 6-3 Jets win over Senators

    The Winnipeg Jets got the better of the Ottawa Senators for a third consecutive game, capping off an eventful day for the franchise. Paul Stastny, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler each had three-point nights in a 6-3 Winnipeg Jets win over the Ottawa Senators at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg late Saturday night. Stastny and Scheifele scored a goal and added two assists in the Jets' win (4-1-0), their third consecutive victory over the Senators (1-3-1). Winnipeg also beat Ottawa last Tuesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, Wheeler had three assists. The victory came at the end of a long day for the Jets. Earlier in the day, the Jets traded winger Patrik Laine and centre Jack Roslovic for centre Pierre-Luc Dubois and a 2022 third-round draft pick. "Clearly, we had an eventful morning here," Jets coach Paul Maurice said. "And then you've got a 9:00 (Central time) game that just starts a half an hour before my bedtime. I don't know how the players feel about that." "We have a game to play," Wheeler said. "It's the most important thing. We're professionals. Unfortunately, it's part of this business. But at the end of the day, it's what we do for a living. This is bigger than anything else that happened today. I thought it was a good effort for our team and a big win." Andrew Copp also added a pair of goals. Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg. Evgenii Dadonov, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Paul each scored a goal for Ottawa, but they ultimately couldn't keep up with the Jets once they scored three goals with less than five minutes to go in the game. "They were coming out hard in the third period," Paul said. "I think we just got to keep making plays to break out and once we hit their blue line, get pucks deep." Senators forward Derek Stepan hopes his teammates can learn from tonight's game, specifically that they can continue to press their opponent through a 60-minute effort and not just through two periods of play. "With a younger group you want to continue to push and teach them that it's okay to continue just to play the way you did in the first two periods and you don't need to change anything. You don't need to sit back." Stepan said. Senators goalie Marcus Hogberg made 32 saves in the loss, while Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves for the Jets. Ehlers opened the scoring with 5:57 left to play in the first period with a power play goal. Ehlers quickly fired a shot past Hogberg after receiving a pass from defenceman Neil Pionk. Adam Lowry also picked up an assist on the goal. The Senators' offence woke up in the second period with three goals, beginning with Dadonov tying the game a little over four minutes in. The forward drove to the net while trying to brush off a defenceman. While falling, Dadonov used his stick to push the puck through Connor Hellebuyck's pads. As the puck trickled into the net, Dadonov crashed into the boards. But, he soon raised himself up to celebrate with his teammates. It was the Russian's first as an Ottawa Senator. Connor would later give the Jets the lead once more, scoring his fourth of the season to make it 2-1. Scheifele and Wheeler each picked up an assist on the goal. Tkachuk then tied the game with 8:46 to go in the second. Tkachuk retrieved a backhand pass from Austin Watson with a Winnipeg Jet draped behind him. Tkachuk would then spin around and fire on net, beating Hellebuyck between his legs. Paul gave the Ottawa Senators their first lead of the game with over five minutes to play. Paul fired a shot into the top-right corner of the night for his second goal of the season. Copp then tied the game in the early stages of the third. Paul Stastny handled the puck in the offensive zone before passing the puck to Copp, who redirected the puck towards goal but hit the post. Copp would immediately bury the puck into the back of the net. The Jets would take the lead on a power play goal from Stastny with 4:15 left to play. Prior to the goal, Senators forward Derek Stepan lifted the puck out of play and was later called for a delay of game penalty. Stastny would soon take advantage with his first goal of the season. Copp added a fifth goal for the Jets seconds later as he whacked at the puck several times in front of Hogberg, eventually earning his second of the night. Stepan fired a puck from distance to put his team within one, but the goal was reviewed and eventually waved off after a Senators player was offside. The Jets would eventually put it out of reach thanks to an empty-net goal from Scheifele with 2:09 to play in the third. Winnipeg will be back in action Sunday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Ottawa will play the Vancouver Canucks Monday night. NOTES: Blake Wheeler's assist on Kyle Connor's second period goal was the 500th of his career. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Michael Chandler quickly TKOs Dan Hooker in stunning UFC debut

    Michael Chandler’s UFC debut went better than he could have even hoped for on Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 257 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

  • Jazz rout Warriors for 8th straight; Curry now 2nd in 3s

    SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Utah Jazz routed the Golden State Warriors 127-108 on Saturday night for their eighth straight victory. Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers for the Warriors to give him 2,562 in his career — passing Reggie Miller for second place in NBA history. Ray Allen is first with 2,973. Mike Conley scored 17 points and hit five 3s for the Jazz, who led by 30 at halftime and opened a 40-point bulge early in the fourth quarter. Bojan Bogdanovic had 14 points, seven rebounds and a career-high eight assists. Rudy Gobert added 11 points and 14 boards as six Utah players scored in double figures. Curry finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead Golden State. Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman each scored 13. Utah shot 52% from the field in the first half. The Jazz had 18 assists on 28 baskets before halftime while committing only four turnovers. They finished with 28 assists. Golden State trailed from start to finish. The Jazz scored baskets on each of their first five possessions to sprint out to a 14-0 lead. Conley and Royce O’Neale each drained three 3-pointers early in the first quarter to ignite Utah’s offence. Golden State found some footing on offence behind Curry’s efforts, after missing nine of its first 10 shots. Curry scored four baskets and assisted on five others to help the Warriors cut the Jazz lead to 36-28. Overall, the Warriors made 12 of their final 15 shots in the quarter. Golden State could not build on that momentum during the second period. The Warriors simply could not figure out how to slow down the Jazz offence. Utah closed the first half on a 24-8 run. Conley and Mitchell punctuated the decisive spurt with consecutive 3s, giving the Jazz a 77-47 halftime lead. Utah went up 115-75 on a 3-pointer from Jordan Clarkson with 10:05 left. TIP-INS Warriors: Curry passed Miller, who had 2,560 3-pointers, with his first basket of the third quarter. ... Kevon Looney made his second 3 of the season in the third. … Golden State had 30 assists on 42 baskets. Jazz: Bogdanovic matched his previous career high of seven assists, set in 2016, by halftime. He had a season high of three assists coming into the game. … Mitchell has shot 50% or better from the field seven times in the last eight games. … Utah outrebounded Golden State 69-41. UP NEXT Warriors: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Jazz: Host the New York Knicks on Tuesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Coon, The Associated Press

  • Nets nearly blow 18-point lead, but get first win with Big 3

    The Nets had to hold off a short-handed Heat team.

  • ESPN+ outage wreaks havoc with UFC 257 pay-per-view

    The UFC's own fighters were complaining about not being able to watch the event.