Federal government seeks Indigenous views on diabetes

The federal government is establishing a national framework for diabetes and is asking Indigenous communities throughout Canada to contribute through a survey and public consultations.

“Inuit who participate in the meetings can share their vision of how diabetes should be treated for them,” said Alain Ishac, a diabetes prevention officer with Nunavik’s regional board of health and social services.

The creation of a national diabetes framework is a result of a federal law passed in 2021.

People can participate through survey, virtual engagement circles or artistically, the National Indigenous Diabetes Association said in a news release this week.

By participating in the research, Inuit can say how they want to be approached regarding diabetes.

“The whole project is not just about Inuit, but if Inuit don’t share their vision on this platform, their vision will be excluded,” Ishac said in a phone interview.

Ishac said in Montreal, for example, health professionals have a specific approach to diabetes. Indigenous people might have a different point of view and their approach might be more community-based.

According to Ishac, almost 30 per cent of the population in Canada is either diabetic or pre-diabetic, which means having a higher than normal blood sugar level but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes.

That percentage is not as high in Nunavik, but data suggests an upward trend in cases, said Ishac.

People can take the survey in English or French until May 30.

There are four virtual engagement circles scheduled for May.

The first pair are on May 16, with one in English at 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the other in English with French translation 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The second pair of sessions are May 18, with the first at 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., in English with French translation. The second, at 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., is English-only.

The National Indigenous Diabetes Association has created an Eventbrite page where people can register.

Participants can also share ideas through stories, are or music by sending an email to nationalengagement@nada.ca.

Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News