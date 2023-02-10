Federal government appealing court ruling to repatriate 4 Canadian men detained in Syria

People walk in the marketplace at the al-Hol camp, which houses some 60,000 refugees, including families and supporters of the Islamic State group, in Hasakeh province, Syria on May 1, 2021. (Baderkhan Ahmad/The Associated Press - image credit)

The federal government is appealing a Federal Court ruling that ordered the government to repatriate four Canadian men being detained in northeastern Syria in prisons for suspected ISIS members.

In its notice to the Federal Court of Appeal, the government asks that the court order be stayed pending the appeal.

The Canadian men — who have not been charged with crimes — are currently in prisons run by Kurdish forces in Northern Syria and are being detained for alleged ISIS ties. The Canadian government has listed ISIS as a terrorist group.

