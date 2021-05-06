Federal government announces $2M for N.W.T. community repair projects

N.W.T. MP Michael McLeod was part of the federal announcement on Thursday. $2 million was allocated to go toward N.W.T. community projects. (Hilary Bird/CBC - image credit)
N.W.T. MP Michael McLeod was part of the federal announcement on Thursday. $2 million was allocated to go toward N.W.T. community projects. (Hilary Bird/CBC - image credit)

The federal government is doling out $2 million to go toward seven repair projects in Northwest Territories communities.

It was announced on Thursday as part of joint funding through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) and the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada plan, according to a news release.

There will be another $835,000 going toward the projects contributed by the local project recipients.

The projects include a "family-focused space to gather for cultural activities and celebrations," in Kakisa, N.W.T., the release says.

"Community infrastructure is key to providing reliable, dynamic and inclusive services for residents," said N.W.T. MP Michael McLeod in a written statement.

"Today's investments in community infrastructure across the Northwest Territories will ensure residents have access to modern and accessible spaces to connect and stay healthy.

The funds will also go to "modern recreational and cultural facilities in Inuvik, Fort Smith and Fort Simpson," as well as a feasibility study that will asses the potential of replacing Hay River's drinking water infrastructure.

"Once complete, these projects will improve the quality and accessibility of facilities in Northwest Territories communities for the benefit of residents and visitors," the release says.

Paulie Chinna, minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, said in a written statement that the announcement demonstrates "the continued collaboration" between the federal, territorial and Indigenous governments.

"These projects in Kakisa, Inuvik, Fort Simpson, Fort Smith and Hay River will contribute to thriving, resilient northern communities," she said.

The list of projects include:

  • Ka'a'gee Tu First Nation — Kakisa Cultural Arbour Centre, with $225,000 in federal funding and $75,000 in recipient funding.

  • Fort Smith — Fort Smith trail and basketball court, with $309,79 in in federal funding and $103,264 in recipient funding.

  • Fort Simpson — Fort Simpson pool insulation, with $288,750 in federal funding and $96,250 in recipient funding.

  • Fort Simpson — Fort Simpson community splash park and enhancements, with $262,500 in federal funding and $87,500 in recipient funding.

  • Hay River — Hay River water treatment plant feasibility and preliminary design with $225,000 in federal funding and $225,000 in recipient funding.

  • Inuvialuit Communications Society — upgrades to Tusaayaksat building with $185,625 in federal funding and $61,875 in recipient funding.

  • Inuvik — Inuvik Midnight Sun Complex Pool rehabilitation with $562,500 in federal funding and $187,500 in recipient funding.

