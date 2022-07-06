Federal government, AFN reach $40B settlement to compensate for harm caused by Canada’s child welfare system

The federal government and the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) have reached a multi-billion dollar settlement agreement to compensate Indigenous people who have been harmed by discriminatory practices in Canada’s child welfare system (CFS), and that compensation money is now expected to start flowing to First Nations across the country, and here in Manitoba sometime next year.

“First Nations children deserve to be surrounded by love and live free of discriminatory government policy, and after three decades of advocacy and months of negotiations, I’m proud to say on behalf of the AFN that we have reached another historic milestone for our children and their families,” AFN Regional Chief for Manitoba Cindy Woodhouse said in a media release this week, announcing the $40 billion settlement agreement.

“The next steps are procedural and pending court approvals, we expect compensation will begin to reach First Nations next year.”

The settlement comes after AFN and the First Nations Children and Family Caring Society first filed a complaint under the Canadian Human Rights Act back in 2007, arguing that chronic and systemic underfunding of on-reserve child-welfare services was discriminatory, when compared to services provided by provincial governments to children in other communities.

In 2016 the tribunal ruled that the federal government “willfully and recklessly” discriminated against Indigenous children living on-reserve, by not properly funding CFS services.

And then in 2019, the tribunal ordered the federal government to pay $40,000 to each child who was in CFS care on reserve at any point between Jan. 1, 2006, and March of 2022, as well as to some parents or guardians of children who were taken away from their families.

Data from the 2016 census showed that although fewer than 8% of Canadian children under the age of 15 were Indigenous, Indigenous youth made up more than half of children under the age of 15 in foster care.

The numbers are far more alarming in the province of Manitoba, where an estimated 90% of children in care are Indigenous, according to released data.

The feds will now spend $20 billion to provide compensation to First Nations people across the country, while the agreement also earmarks another $19.8 billion for long-term reform to the on-reserve child welfare system.

“We’ve held our children in our hearts and prayers throughout negotiations, reaching an agreement that we believe fairly upholds the 2019 orders of the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal, and broadens the scope of First Nations children and families eligible to seek compensation where they experienced discrimination in the federal First Nations Child and Family Services program,” Woodhouse said.

And after fighting the original 2007 lawsuit for more than a decade, officials with the federal government now say they hope the process moves quickly, so that those who will be compensated can receive that compensation as soon as possible.

“I am hopeful that the court process for approving the agreement will be quick, and people and families can have the certainty and resolution they have asked for.” Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu said in a Monday statement, reacting to the agreement.

“Historic harms require historic reparations. While no amount of compensation can make up for the grief and trauma that the actions of the Government of Canada caused to First Nations children and families, this final settlement agreement is an important step forward to acknowledging the harm done, and beginning the hard work of healing.

“Canada must never repeat these discriminatory actions. We must all work together to ensure that every First Nations child has equal opportunity to succeed, surrounded by family, culture, and community.”

The final settlement agreement will be filed with the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal for approval in the coming weeks, according to AFN, and a motion to approve the settlement is scheduled to be heard at the Federal Court of Canada in September of 2022.

The agreement will include a “distribution protocol,” which will outline specifics on who will be eligible for compensation, and how they can apply.

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun